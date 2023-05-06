Funeral services for Dylan Matthew Roark, of Lufkin, Texas will be held Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Fr. David Faulkner officiating. Interment will follow in the Pine Grove Cemetery in Diboll.
Dylan passed away in Diboll, Texas on May 2, 2023, at the age of 27. Dylan was a beloved son, grandson, brother, and friend. His sudden departure has left his family and friends heartbroken.
Dylan was born on February 23, 1996, in Lufkin. He grew up in the Lufkin area and graduated from Lufkin High School in 2014. Dylan was a bright and talented young man who had a passion for technology. He was known for having a kind heart and gentle soul.
After high school, Dylan briefly attended the University of Houston. He was most recently pursuing a degree in computer science at Angelina College. At work, Dylan was known for his dedication, hard work, and attention to detail. He was always loved and respected by his co-workers.
Dylan’s passing has left a void in the lives of all who knew him. He will be remembered for his infectious smile, his warm personality, and his unwavering kindness and selflessness. Dylan was loved for his unique personality and his quirky sense of humor. He was always ready to make people laugh by sharing his favorite funny memes and videos. Dylan’s memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved him, and he will be deeply missed.
Survivors include his mother, Lea Ann Hendrick of Lufkin; father and stepmother, Matthew and Sherry Roark of Jarrell; brother and sister-in-law, Ethan and Haley Roark of Lufkin; brothers, Seth Roark and Austin Roark, both of Jarrell; sister, Addison Thompson of Ithaca, New York; grandmother, Martha Campbell of Diboll; grandparents, Gary and Delana Hendrick of Diboll, Mark and Debbie Thornton of Pasadena, Joe and Clara Roark of Lufkin, Debra Hogan of Diboll; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Dylan was preceded in death by his uncle, Sean Hendrick; grandmother, Gayleen Barrera; and grandfather, Phil Hogan.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.