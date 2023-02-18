Funeral services for Earl Coolidge Weaver, 96, of Zavalla will be held Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Lakewood Baptist Church in Zavalla with Pastor Watson Franks and Pastor Wes Wright officiating. Graveside services with military honors will follow in the Broaddus Cemetery.
Mr. Weaver was born October 6, 1926 in Perryville, Arkansas to the late Annie Josephine (Tyler) and Jesse Jackson Weaver, and died February 9, 2023 at his residence.
Earl had resided in Zavalla since 1996. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He retired from Exxon Oil Company in Baytown. He was also involved with North American Missionaries since 1985. He was most proud of the work with the Texas Baptist Men Christian Builders, where he built churches. He was one of the founding fathers of building Lakewood Baptist Church of Zavalla in October 1987.
Survivors include his daughters and sons-in-law, Paula and Gary Cochran of Dayton, Earlene Dulaney of Crystal Beach, Carolyn and Phillip Hight of Jasper; stepson, Byron Doss of Livingston; grandchildren and spouses, Gene and Stacy Bird of Kenefick, Michelle and Jim Witte of Pearland, Shawn Cochran of Houston, Dawn and Russell Enderli of Mont Belvieu, Jason Weaver of Sacramento, California, Jennifer and Frank DeLaCerda of Maine, Samantha Hight of Jasper, Levi Hight of Oklahoma; great-grandchildren, Ashley Morton, Kara Whitley, Brandon Morton, Macy Enderli, Erin Weaver, April Weaver, Kaley Rodgers, Tyler Bird, Lauren Witte, Kristen Witte; great-great-grandchildren, Hunter Bobbitt, Luke Whitley, Isaiah Benedict, Harley Marie Hight, Jaxen Whitley, Austin Rodgers, Aiden Rodgers; son-in-law, John Bird and wife Donna of Baytown; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Jean Cathryn (Collins) Weaver.
Pallbearers will be Jason Weaver, Gene Bird, Shawn Cochran, Levi Hight, Gary Cochran, and Hunter Bobbitt.
The family would like to thank his church family at Lakewood Baptist Church and the Deacons for their faithful service and prayers for Earl. Also special thanks to his neighbors who religiously checked on him, fed him, took care of any need he had, and his best friends, Richard Riley, Jimmy Borel, and Bob Lee, for all the smiles shared through the years and their loving devotion to Earl.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at Carroway Funeral Home in Huntington.
