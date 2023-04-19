Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Earl Lyfate Roberts

Funeral services for Earl Lyfate Roberts, 80, of Huntington will be held Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin with Deacon Gary Trevino officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.

