Funeral services for Earl Lyfate Roberts, 80, of Huntington will be held Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin with Deacon Gary Trevino officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mr. Roberts was born December 17, 1942 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Mildred Irene (Gumm) and Horace L. Roberts, and died Sunday, April 16, 2023 in a local hospital.
Mr. Roberts served in the U.S. Army Military Police Corps at Fort McNair in Washington, D.C. and attended Georgetown University. He worked as a construction superintendent for 30 years and retired from the Carpenters Local 213 in Houston. Mr. Roberts loved working in the yard, particularly his flower beds, loved to cook, and loved his dog Charlie. He loved to laugh and would openly speak his mind, even if you didn’t want to hear it. Mr. Roberts was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Brenda (Vanucha) Roberts of Huntington; daughter and son-in-law, Tracey and David Groce of Huntington; son, Scott Earl Roberts of Lufkin; granddaughters, Susan Shelton and husband Chris, Shannon Groce and Sarah Groce, all of Nacogdoches; brother-in-law, Robert Allen of Sweeny; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Jeanelle Allen.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick Catholic School, 2118 Lowry Street, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home in Lufkin.
