Mass of Christian Burial for Earline Schaffer, 89, of Apple Springs will be held Friday, June 9, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Fr. Denzil Vithanage officiating. Interment will follow in the Bennett Cemetery in Apple Springs. Rosary will be recited at 5:00 p.m. Thursday evening in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel.
Mrs. Schaffer was born June 25, 1933 in Buckholts, Texas to the late Janie Louise (Lands) and Martin Pinson Shannon, and died Monday, June 5, 2023 at her residence.
Mrs. Schaffer had resided in Apple Springs for 31 years. She worked as an attendance clerk at North Shore Middle School in Houston for ten years. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Donna and Larry Newland of Dayton, Patricia and Dan Marquis of Owensboro, Kentucky, Carol and Clayton Greenwood of Dayton, and Cathy Schaffer of Apple Springs; son, David Schaffer of Apple Springs; grandchildren and spouses, Chris and Ashley Newland, Laura and Mike Hanks, Joshua Marquis, Brian Marquis, Jessica and Matthew Brown, Justin and Katie Greenwood, Travis and Katie Greenwood, John Schaffer and fiancée Clara Harris, Chelsea Dickens, Cory Rowe, Keaton Rowe and fiancée Rebecca Martin, and Seth Schaffer; 14 great-grandchildren; and a number of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 62 years, William J. Schaffer; and son, John Michael Schaffer.
Pallbearers will be Justin Greenwood, Travis Greenwood, Chris Newland, Keaton Rowe, Seth Schaffer, and John Schaffer.
Honorary pallbearers will be Brian Marquis and Joshua Marquis.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
