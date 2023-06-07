Carroway Lufkin square 5/11/23

Earline Schaffer

Mass of Christian Burial for Earline Schaffer, 89, of Apple Springs will be held Friday, June 9, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Fr. Denzil Vithanage officiating. Interment will follow in the Bennett Cemetery in Apple Springs. Rosary will be recited at 5:00 p.m. Thursday evening in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel.

Tags

Recommended for you