Memorial services for Edwin “Bit” Tullos, 80, of Apple Springs will be held Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at his homeplace in Apple Springs. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Edwin Afton Tullos, “Bit”, was born June 28, 1942 to William Travis Tullos and Mabel Ethel (Cunningham) in Apple Springs, Texas, and died May 15, 2023 at his residence. After graduating from Apple Springs High School he enlisted in the Army at age 18. He was shipped overseas to Germany where he worked as a Morse Code Interpreter during the Vietnam War. After leaving the military, Edwin joined the workforce in places such as the Empire State Building in New York City, Bakersfield, California and Moore, Oklahoma. He settled back into East Texas where he proudly graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University with a BBS. He then began his 33 year long career at the paper mill in Lufkin. Edwin’s favorite quote was “Everyone needs a loving trust and a trusting love...”
Survivors include his loving wife of 39 years, Debra Tullos of Apple Springs; children and their spouses, Jennifer and Bill Stanley, Russel and Jenny Tullos, all of Apple Springs, Amanda and Matt Taylor of Fort Worth, Barbara and Sean Connally of Merryville, Tennessee, Samantha and Timothy Russell of Apple Springs, Rachel and Corey Capps of Diboll; 22 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Glenda Tullos of Apple Springs; sister-in-law, Jennifer Bewley of Apple Springs; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandchildren, Samuel Stanley, Dakota Starkey; and brother, Travis Tullos.
