Elaine Dominy Gandy

Funeral services for Elaine Gandy, 87, of Lufkin, will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday 25, 2023 at the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Wayne Barth officiating. Interment will follow at Berry Cemetery.
Mrs. Gandy was born June 21, 1935 in Lufkin, TX, daughter of the late Luzelle Traweek and Chester B. Dominy. She passed away Thursday, March 23, 2023 in Pinecrest Retirement Community.
Elaine was known as “Granny Lainie” to a lot of kids. She had a green thumb and was a member of the “Red Hats”. She enjoyed cooking and was devoted to her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. When she was able to, Elaine was very involved in her church.
Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Donna and James Smyrl of Lufkin; daughter, Danita Gandy of Center; sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Vickie Gandy of Huntington and Matthew of San Augustine; grandchildren, Jeremy and Gina Smyrl of Coppel, Warren Smyrl of Lufkin, Mark Gandy of Lebanon, Oregon, Jaimee and Matthew Varner of Lufkin, Whitney Smith of Lufkin, Jacob and Lauren Smith of Lufkin, Maxx and Angela Gandy of Pollok, Lauren and Dustin Hughes of Lufkin, Matthew Gandy of Kingsport, Tennessee, Sam and Jordan Gandy of Nacogdoches; 20 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Donald Wayne Gandy (2021).
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Smyrl, Warren Smyrl, Jacob Smith, Maxx Gandy, Sam Gandy, Matthew Varner, and Dustin Hughes.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Gandy and Matthew Gandy
The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
