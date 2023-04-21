Eleanor Ruth Perry (77), of San Augustine, TX, passed away on April 17, 2023 in Houston, TX at HCA Houston Healthcare West. She was born on January 5, 1946 to James Barnes and Jennie Jane Brooks. Eleanor lived in San Augustine for almost her whole life before relocating to Houston, Texas, where she was closer to her 2 daughters and son and her grandchildren. On a sad Monday morning, she was called home to her Lord and Savior to join her parents, 3 brothers: Jessie Barnes, Johnny Barnes, Frank Barnes; 3 sisters:Lessie Barnes, Exie Barnes, Jennie Barnes (Jessie) Garret and her great- grandson, Traiden Omari Johnson. Left behind to cherish her memory is Eleanor’s brothers: Joe (Jewel) Barnes of Houston, Texas, Charles Ray (Ida) Roberts of Nacogdoches, Texas, JC Barnes and Albert Earl (Martha) Barnes of San Augustine, Texas; children: Nichelle Perry, Alecia Perry (Jennifer) Thompson of Houston, Texas, Devan (Starsa) Perry of Katy, Texas; grandchildren: Daniel Holman, Jr., James Taylor, Robin Holman, Michael (Pamela) Taylor, Amber Holman, Ilecia Johnson (Kennedy) Lilly, Alayzsha Perry, Jaylin Perry, Haven Perry, and Kayleb Perry; many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Eleanor’s home-going service will take place on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 1pm, located at 2589 County Road 220 in San Augustine, Tx. Service arrangements is entrusted to Percy Garner & Son Mortuary at 304 Ironosa Road, San Augustine, Tx. 75972; 936-275-2511
