A Mass of Christian Burial for Elias Montelongo Sanchez, 62, of Lufkin, will be held Friday, January 20, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Lufkin with Fr. Denzil Vithanage officiating. Interment will follow at Whitehouse Cemetery.
Elias was born on October 12, 1960, in Piedras Negras, Mexico, to the late Victoriano Montelongo and Rosantina Sanchez Montelongo, and died Saturday, January 14, 2023, in Lufkin.
Elias was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Lufkin. He enjoyed cooking for his family, singing on Sundays, and dancing. Elias loved baseball and his favorite team was the Atlanta Braves.
He is survived by the mother of his children, Aurelia Salazar of Piedras Negras, Mexico; son and daughter-in-law, Elias and Maria Montelongo of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Denisse and Jesus Nava of Piedras Negras, Mexico; son, Victoriano Montelongo of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Dariela Montelongo and Marcelino Rivera of Nacogdoches; daughter, Ludivina Montelongo Torres of Lufkin; daughters, Maria Montelongo and Delia Montelongo, both of Piedras Negras, Mexico; stepdaughter and husband, Santa and Jorge Ramirez of Lufkin; stepdaughter and husband, Maria de la Luz and Silvestre Duran of West, TX; grandchildren, Elias Jesus Nava and wife Joselin Lopez, Jose Nava, Elias Montelongo, Jr., Evelyn Castillo, Angel Rivera, Christina Montelongo, Natalie Montelongo, Kevin Nava, Guillermo Guerrero, Meralyn Castillo, Victoriano Montelongo, Jr., Salvador Montelongo, Yulissa Montelongo, Nery Castillo, Elias Montelongo, Jaden Montelongo, Andrea Rivera, Ailyn Castillo, Abraham Rivera, Adrian Rivera, Izan Montelongo, Aalia Montelongo, Erik Guerrero, Mateo Maldonado, and Jacob Torres; step grandchildren, Alejandra Ramirez, Jorge Ramirez, Silvestre Duran, Cynthia Duran, and Daniela Duran; great-grandchild, Daleyza Nava; step great-grandchildren, Kaylee Ramirez, Ayden Ramirez, Silvestre Duran, Jr., and Ximena Duran; sister and brother-in-law, Norma and Martin Hernandez of Piedras Negras, Mexico; brother and sister-in-law, Jose and Martha Montelongo of Lufkin; sister and brother-in-law, Rosantina and Hilarion Torres of Lufkin; sister, Maria Montelongo of Minnesota; sister and brother-in-law, Brenda and Ruben Ramos of Lufkin; sister and brother-in-law, Nora and John Burch of Hudson; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Maria Guadalupe.
Pallbearers will be Elias Montelongo, Elias Montelongo, Jr., Victoriano Montelongo, Salvador Montelongo, Nery Castillo, Jr., Angel Rivera, Jose Montelongo, and Hilarion Torres.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m.
