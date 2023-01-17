shafer square sept 2021

A Mass of Christian Burial for Elias Montelongo Sanchez, 62, of Lufkin, will be held Friday, January 20, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Lufkin with Fr. Denzil Vithanage officiating. Interment will follow at Whitehouse Cemetery.

Elias was born on October 12, 1960, in Piedras Negras, Mexico, to the late Victoriano Montelongo and Rosantina Sanchez Montelongo, and died Saturday, January 14, 2023, in Lufkin.