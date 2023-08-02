Elizabeth Ann “Betsy” O’Connor, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend passed away at the age of 86 on July 31, 2023, in Lufkin, Texas. Born on June 20, 1937, in Oak Grove, Missouri to the late Donald D. Burchard and Eleanor Susan Champlin.
Betsy met her husband of 40 years, John Anthony Joseph O’Connor while attending Mass at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Betsy was a devoted Catholic and who always put others before herself.
Betsy was an accomplished scholar who studied history and earned her Bachelor’s in Education from Stephen F. Austin University. She went on to become a teacher at St. Patrick’s, where she shared her knowledge and passion with countless students over the years.
Aside from her work and family, Betsy had many hobbies and interests that helped her enrich the lives of others. Betsy was an active member for over 40 years at St. Patrick’s. She also had a love for puzzles and reading.
Betsy will be remembered for her quick wit, eruditeness and unwavering kindness. She had a passion for life and a genuine interest in the people around her, always taking the time to connect with others and make them feel valued.
Betsy O’Connor will be deeply missed by her loving family, friends, and church community. Her legacy of kindness, generosity, and dedication to her work will continue to inspire us all.
A special thank you to Sammie Martinez, Maegan Steveson, Rhonda Hayes, Lori Iverson, Evette Hart and Tantra Davis at Harbor Hospice and the team at AeroCare Home Medical.
She leaves her beloved husband, John Anthony Joseph O’Connor, children, Scott Griffith (Joni), Susan McCoy (Jack), Karen Collins (Mike); grandchildren, Ryan Griffith, David Maynard (Christina), Joseph Parrish, McCall Parrish (Tiffany), Kevin Cook (Kristen), Griffith Cook, Ainsley McCoy, Jennifer McNicholas (Brad Ruckert), Abbey Collins, Jake Collins (Caitlyn), Jad O’Connor, Jacqui O’Connor; great-grandchildren, Parker McNicholas, Devin McNicholas, Brookelyn Ruckert, Kash Collins, Lydia Cook, Emma Maynard, Landyn Parrish; brothers, Donald C. Burchard, John Burchard; and numerous extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Donald, mother, Eleanor, stepson, John O’Connor.
The family will begin to welcome family and friends for visitation on Monday, August 7, 2023, from 5:30pm-8:00pm at Carroway Funeral Home, Rosary at 7:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Committal service will follow at Garden of Memories Memorial Park — Sunset Mausoleum.
