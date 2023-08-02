Elizabeth Ann “Betsy” O’Connor, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend passed away at the age of 86 on July 31, 2023, in Lufkin, Texas. Born on June 20, 1937, in Oak Grove, Missouri to the late Donald D. Burchard and Eleanor Susan Champlin.

Betsy met her husband of 40 years, John Anthony Joseph O’Connor while attending Mass at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Betsy was a devoted Catholic and who always put others before herself.