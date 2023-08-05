Celebration of a life well lived and a woman deeply loved, Elizabeth Leininger Lewis, 91, of Lufkin, formerly of Nacogdoches, will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in the PineCrest Retirement Community Chapel in Lufkin and the family would be glad to see you there. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Our mother, Elizabeth “Bette” Leininger Lewis passed peacefully from this life to the next at 3:15 a.m. on July 30, 2023 after a long and full life. She was very loved and will be terribly missed.
Bette Lewis, the devoted daughter of Clarence and Julia (Schreiber) Leininger, was born August 6, 1931 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Bette married her high school sweetheart, William “Bill” Russell Lewis, in 1950 and they remained happily married for 67 years until Bill’s passing in 2017. Bill and Bette have three children: Dolores, William, and James.
A loving mother and homemaker, Bette was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends. When Bette’s children were young, the phrase “stay-at-home-mom” didn’t exist. It was usual for women to stay home with the children while their husbands worked. But even by the standards of the era, Bette was an exceptional wife and mother. She cared deeply for her family and neighbors. She did this not out of obligation, but because of who she was. She was always the first to offer help. She regularly visited the ill and infirm and brought meals to the homes of sick neighbors. Some of Bette’s many pastimes over the years were boating on Lake Michigan and riding motorcycles with Bill and their kids, playing golf, cooking and baking for family and friends, doing all manner of needlework, and spending time with her family and many friends.
After Bill’s retirement in 1986, Bette loved traveling the country with him in their 5th wheel. For 25 years, they lived full-time in less than 400 square feet, and made many wonderful friends and memories, visiting all 50 states. They also traveled the world visiting China, Europe, Russia, Australia, and South America. In 2010 they moved into a home in Nacogdoches to be near family and in 2017 they moved into PineCrest Retirement Community.
Bette was an active member of her church since childhood, including teaching Sunday School. She was a member in good standing of the Order of the Eastern Star, Nacogdoches Chapter #428. She sang with the Heart to Heart Chorus of Nacogdoches, volunteered with the Salvation Army, and with the Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter.
Bette is survived by her daughter, Dolly Brock and husband Gary of Florence, Oregon; son, Duke Lewis and wife Linda of Mount Enterprise, Texas; son, Jim Lewis and wife Terry of Winnsboro, Texas; and, her granddaughter, Jennifer Brannan and husband Allan of Weatherford, Texas.
In addition to her husband and parents, Bette was preceded in death by her sister, Louise Leininger Gallocker; and her great-grandson, Aaron Lewis Brannan.
The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her last days. We ask that, in lieu of flowers, if you wish to commemorate her life, please make a contribution to Hospice in the Pines (1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904) or to the Kurth Memorial Animal Services & Adoption Center (1901 Hill Street, Lufkin, TX 75904).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.