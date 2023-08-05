Carroway Lufkin square 5/11/23

Celebration of a life well lived and a woman deeply loved, Elizabeth Leininger Lewis, 91, of Lufkin, formerly of Nacogdoches, will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in the PineCrest Retirement Community Chapel in Lufkin and the family would be glad to see you there. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.

Our mother, Elizabeth “Bette” Leininger Lewis passed peacefully from this life to the next at 3:15 a.m. on July 30, 2023 after a long and full life. She was very loved and will be terribly missed.