Funeral service for Ella Wayne Wilkerson, 85, of Diboll will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Gipson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Paul Mettlen officiating. Interment will follow at the Bennett Cemetery.

Ella Wayne Wilkerson was born in Trinity County, Texas on November 4, 1937, the daughter of the late Joe and Barbara English. She went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 30, 2023.