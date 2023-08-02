Funeral service for Ella Wayne Wilkerson, 85, of Diboll will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Gipson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Paul Mettlen officiating. Interment will follow at the Bennett Cemetery.
Ella Wayne Wilkerson was born in Trinity County, Texas on November 4, 1937, the daughter of the late Joe and Barbara English. She went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 30, 2023.
She had lived in Diboll for the past 68 years and was a member of First Baptist Church of Diboll. She worked in the cafeteria at Diboll Independent School District for many years. Later in life she was a private sitter for those who needed her.
Mrs. Wilkerson was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. She had a caring heart, was compassionate, and did many wonderful deeds for others throughout the years. She loved to bake and always shared her delicious desserts with family, friends, and many others at community events. In her spare time, she enjoyed hunting, fishing but one of her greatest joys was spending time with her great-grandson, Kinzer.
She had encountered several health issues in the last few years but she constantly kept a positive attitude, she never complained and would say I am happy and blessed. She always expressed how thankful she was for the wonderful care she received from her daughter and son-in-law.
She is survived by her loving and caring daughter, Debbie (Wilkerson) Mettlen and husband Jerry of Diboll; cherished granddaughter, Shawna (White) Domingue and husband Joey of Port Neches; precious great-grandson, Kinzer Domingue of Port Neches; sisters-in-law, Clara and Alma Breazeale of Diboll; nieces and their husbands, Mary Ann and Robert Gann of Baytown, Barbara and James Hackerott of Houston, Carolyn and Billy McClendon of Utah, Darlene and Donnie Kee of Lufkin, Sharon and Bill Brown, and Deidra and Kenney Carrell; niece, Hellen Schmidt, all of Diboll; nephews and their wives, Joe and Lisa Gaston of Houston, and Andy and Maria Anderson of Lufkin; special friends, Evia Young, Cindy Murray and Sissy Anthony; and numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, and friends.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Wilkerson was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Joe Wilkerson Jr.; her infant daughter, Charlotte Wilkerson; sisters and brothers-in-law, Helen and Travis Gaston and Joy and Neal McWaters; brothers-in-law, Jerry and Billy Breazeale; sisters-in-law and husbands, Novis and Rob Rains, Loyce and Steve Waley, Ima Jean and Calvin Anderson, Maurine and Joe Bridwell; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joe and Bertha Wilkerson; nieces and husbands, Alice and Nick Ashworth, Cynthia and Randy McKnight; nephews, John Gaston, James Jr. Waley and Vance Schmidt.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
