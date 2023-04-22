Ellen Juanita Rode
Born August 6, 1953 in Lufkin, Texas as the only child of parents Carl Fredrick Rode and Etta Juanita (Nita) Aldredge Rode.
Ellen joined Jesus and her loved ones in Heaven July 21, 2022 passing from this life at her home in Colorado Springs, CO after a lengthy battle with cancer. She is predeceased by her parents. She is survived by an uncle, Jim Rode of Saint Louis, MO and numerous cousins and friends she made during her time in Southern Brazoria County, Texas and during her missionary work, with Youth With a Mission, in Colorado Springs and travels all over the world.
Ellen always had a strong bond with her mother’s younger sister, Ruth Aldredge Hazlewood and visited her often in Angleton, TX until Ruth’s passing in 2016. Ellen continued her close relationship with Ruth’s children and grandchildren until her death.
Ellen had an idyllic childhood growing up in Lufkin, TX attending church, school and enjoying the outdoors. She loved fishing, helping her dad, visiting relatives and playing guitar. She made a profession of faith and was baptized at a young age. Her faither raised and trained Beagles and Ellen traveled with him for Beagle field trials all over the region. In her youth, she attended summer camp at Camp Kickapoo in Kerrville, TX and later became a camp counselor. She loved all outdoor activities from Tennis, Swimming, Volleyball, Archery to Hiking and Camping.
Ellen graduated from Lufkin High School in 1971. She attended and graduated from Trinity University in San Antonio with a Bachelor Degree in Physical Education. In 1987, she continued her education and graduated from Colorado State University in Fort Collins in 1988 with a Masters degree in Sports Medicine.
Ellen taught and coached for 10yrs in the Brazosport Independent School District. She joined First Baptist Church in Lake Jackson and made many lifelong friends continuing her love of team sports. Later she earned the nickname of “Ram Tough” from her days as a softball catcher while attending Colorado State University.
Ellen joined Youth With A Mission (YWAM) in 1988 after completing her Discipleship Training School on the Mercy Ship M/V Anastasis. She began serving as a YWAM missionary in Salem, Oregon with Slavic Ministries. In 1996, she moved to Colorado Springs, CO where she served as a missionary teacher and a teacher of missionary teachers both in Colorado Springs and in many nations around the world. She had a deep love for the nations Nepal, Macedonia, Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania and their people groups. Ellen touched thousands of lives through her Christian missionary work and teaching. She is remembered and loved by the friends and relatives she has left behind.
A Memorial Service for Ellen was held at Boulder Street Church, Colorado Springs on August 19th 2022.
Ellen’s final wishes were that her cremains join her parents gravesite at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Lufkin, TX.
These wishes have been fulfilled and her friends and relatives are invited to join an informal gathering to honor Ellen’s memory at 2pm Friday April 28th at the Garden of Memories Cemetery 5205 S First Street Lufkin, TX 75901.
