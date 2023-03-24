Gipson square 0413

Elma M. Hargraves

Funeral Services for Elma M. Hargraves, 94, of Lufkin will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Jim McDonald and Jeff Harkness officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Lufkin, Texas.

