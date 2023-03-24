Funeral Services for Elma M. Hargraves, 94, of Lufkin will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Jim McDonald and Jeff Harkness officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Lufkin, Texas.
Elma Murial (Murray) Hargraves was born on December 6, 1928 to Franklin M. Murray and Reola (Buford) Murray and passed from this earth on Monday, March 20, 2023 at her residence.
Elma grew up in the Porter Springs Community outside of Crockett, Texas on a farm. She met the love of her life, Abbott L. Hargraves, Sr. at a Sunday afternoon baseball game and their marriage lasted 72 years until Abbott’s passing.
She was a strong woman having survived cancer twice. Together, Elma and Abbott were strong defenders of their faith and placed their trust in the hands of their heavenly Father. They were one of the founding families of the Loop 287 church of Christ.
They raised their two children and were pleased to watch them raise families of their own. As much as they loved Al and Shelia, they took a back seat to the grandkids and great grandkids. They knew the legacy of love they began together would continue for generations to come.
Survivors include daughter, Shelia of Lufkin and son and daughter-in-law, Abbott Jr. (Al) and Judy Hargraves of Ingram, Texas; grandchildren, Carl and Zelma Hargraves, Luanne Hargraves, Alyson and Micheal Evans, and Amanda and Gabriel Tovar; great-grandchildren, Shawni Hargraves, Winry, Lincoln and Medli Evans, as well as a number of other family members and friends.
Mrs. Hargraves was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Abbott L. Hargraves, Sr. (2018); three brothers, Buford, Roland, and Lue Murray, and one sister, Ola Mae Cook.
Left to honor her memory are special lifetime friends, Jim and Betty McDonald and Nell Mangus.
A very special thank you to Tony Torres, father of Alyson and Amanda, for his unwavering support and care in taking care of Mom. She truly loved you, Tony.
Heart to Heart Hospice was truly a blessing to the entire family-always caring and nurturing. Anna, Rachel and Emily; you made a very difficult situation much more tolerable.
Pallbearers will be Jay Beard, Micheal Evans, Ron Chastain, Richard McCary, Carl Hargraves and Larry James.
The family will welcome family and friends on Friday, March 24, 2023 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.