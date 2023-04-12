Elvin Warren
Elvin Warren passed away on April 4, 2023, at his home, in Lufkin, Texas. He was born on March 6, 1939, to Elbert and Ethel Atmore Warren in Crockett, TX, where he was raised 7th of 11 children.
At an early age he joined St. Matthews Baptist Church and attended William High School in Crockett. Around the age of 16, he moved to Kountze TX, where he worked as a laborer at the Sawmill and in his later years, he drove trucks for Stetco Gas, until he retired. Elvin met and married the late Inez Gilder of Kountze, TX. During their union, they were blessed with three children, Lynwood Earl, Carl, and Terry Warren. He later married Wanda Edwards Davis, of Lufkin, TX on July 27, 2019, mother of Sabrina Johnson. Elvin was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and grandfather of many. He loved each and everyone with all that was within him.
He was preceded in death by his parents Elbert and Ethel Warren, Sister: Pauline White Brothers: Sammy Lee, Dave, Earl, James, and Charles Ray. Children: Shanta Cole and Tralan Cole.
Loving Survivors: Wife: Wanda Warren of Lufkin, TX; Sons: Lynwood E Warren, Carl L. Warren and Rodney Cole of Kountze, TX, Michael G Coffey (Caroline) and John A Robinson (Nannette) of Beaumont, TX, Terry Warren (Jo) of Dallas, TX. Elvin Warren, Jr. of Oakland, CA; Daughters: Sue Coffey of Kountze, TX, Linda Christy of Boca Raton FL, Leasie Warren of Muskogee, OK, Sabrina Warren Johnson (Johnny) of Austin, TX, Quashana Warren Williams of Kountze, TX, Sonja Warren of Oakland, CA; Sisters: Bobbie Bacon (Selester), Ora Jean Reagans Love, Joyce Williams of Crockett, TX and Shirley White (Norris) of Houston, TX, Special Nephew: David Lee Warren of Kountze, TX; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Elvin’s service will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 2:00pm located at New Life Church of Lufkin, Inc. Interment will follow at Davis Memorial Gardens in Lufkin, TX.
