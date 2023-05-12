Emily Jean Parker Kistler
Memorial services for Emily Jean Parker Kistler, 84, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church Lufkin with Reverend Mark A. Newton officiating.
Emily Jean Parker Kistler went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Wednesday, May 10, 2023, just a few weeks before her 85th birthday. Emily died peacefully surrounded by her family after a brief illness. She was born May 23, 1938 in Rogers, Arkansas to parents Robert A. Parker and Emily (King) Parker. She married her high school sweetheart and love of her life Dr. Billy Gene Kistler. These best friends were married for 69 years. Their adventures led them to stops in Fayetteville Arkansas, Fort Worth, Dallas, and Newton before settling down in Lufkin, Texas in 1973.
Emily was a devoted mother of 5 children: Joyce Kistler Sperry and husband Mark, Dr. Bob Kistler and Isabel, Lynn Kistler, Lisa Kistler Whisler and husband Tim, Jean Kistler Hester and husband Keith. She delighted in family celebrations and making them special. Her family cherishes the time spent at their large gatherings including beach trips, ski trips, and lake house hangouts which she enjoyed orchestrating. Her connection to Faith and Family are her legacy.
After raising her children, she inspired us all and went back to finish her college degree and graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BBA in Accounting from Stephen F. Austin State University. In the late 1970’s she and friend Judy Semlinger opened a bookstore in downtown Lufkin — The Book Corner. She loved volunteering and was active with The Girl Scouts, First United Methodist Church of Lufkin, The Museum of East Texas, Adoption Center of East Texas, Bethesda Clinic of Tyler, and most dear to her heart The Mosaic Center in Lufkin. Emily loved God and enjoyed sharing her faith as a Disciple Bible Study teacher. Emily was a member of First Baptist Church of Lufkin, Texas.
Emily loved to play games with friends including Bridge and Mahjong. However, her very favorite playmates were her 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren who lovingly called her Gigi.
Her grandchildren include Dr. Annaliese Kistler Holt and husband Billy, Matthew Kistler and wife Maria, John Kistler and wife Sara, Jenny Kistler, Mallory Culp and husband Brian, Harrison Kistler and wife Britney, Ben Sperry, Jake Sperry, Addison Hester, Jack Hester, Nicholas Whisler and Travis Whisler.
Her great-grandchildren include Cade, Cooper, and Bode Holt, Valentina Jose, Garrett, Emi and Charleigh Kistler, Jaxon and Abigail Helms, Parker and Preston Culp. And arriving soon, Lucas Kistler.
She is also survived by nieces, Terri Barron, Cecilie Kistler, and Karen Kistler Dovel; nephew, Tim Kistler; and sister-in-law, Ann Kistler.
Emily was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary Ellen Parker Barron; brother-in-law, Clayton Barron; brother-in-law, John G. Kistler; and niece, Judie Kistler Short.
Honorary pallbearers will be all of “Gigi’s” grandsons.
The family would like to especially thank the staff who helped during this time at CHI St. Luke’s Memorial Hospital and Hospice of the Pines.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to ask that donations may be made to The Mosaic Center, P.O. Box 154225, Lufkin, Texas 75915 or First Baptist Church Lufkin, 106 E. Bremond Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Friday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.