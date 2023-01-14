Graveside services for Evelyn Armstrong, 87, of Lufkin, will be held Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Aldredge Cemetery in Lufkin with Major Paul and Linda White, Captain Cavon and Jenifer Phillips, and Senior Soldier Mary Beth Powell officiating.
Mrs. Armstrong was born on January 27, 1935, in Cherry Valley, Arkansas, to the late Clyde B. Sanders and Lucille (Milton) Sanders. She was a soldier in The Salvation Army and was Promoted to Glory to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 12, 2023, in Lufkin.
Evelyn Armstrong was a loving wife, mother, sister, and aunt. She dearly loved her family and never met a stranger. The children at church were very special to her. Mrs. Armstrong was everyone’s adopted Grandma. She enjoyed baking cakes, pies, and all kinds of wonderful dishes for her family and friends. If you got a recipe from her, you knew it was going to be good. Mrs. Armstrong was a lovely lady that will be greatly missed by family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Joy Renea Wilson of Lufkin, TX; sister, Kathleen Ray of West Point, MS: brother, James Powell Sanders of Imboden, AR; sister, Margaret Dunlap of Lufkin, TX; stepdaughter, Marjorie Seaman of Lufkin, TX; grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Adolphous “Dock” Armstrong; parents; sister Katherine Long; son-in-law, Jerry Wilson; stepson, Bobby Joe Armstrong; and Johnny Armstrong.
Pallbearers will be Oscar Dunlap, Phillip Reed Roy, Aurturo Mendoza, Stephen Powell, Joe Daniel Griffin, and Caleb Phillips.
Honorary pallbearers will be The Salvation Army and Women’s Ministries.
Special memorials may be made to The Salvation Army, 305 Shands Dr., Lufkin, TX, 75901.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday, January 16, 2023, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.