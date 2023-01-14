shafer square sept 2021

Graveside services for Evelyn Armstrong, 87, of Lufkin, will be held Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Aldredge Cemetery in Lufkin with Major Paul and Linda White, Captain Cavon and Jenifer Phillips, and Senior Soldier Mary Beth Powell officiating.

Mrs. Armstrong was born on January 27, 1935, in Cherry Valley, Arkansas, to the late Clyde B. Sanders and Lucille (Milton) Sanders. She was a soldier in The Salvation Army and was Promoted to Glory to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 12, 2023, in Lufkin.