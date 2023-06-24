Everett Lee Rhodes
My father, Everett Lee Rhodes, aged 75, left for Heaven on June 22, 2023. He passed peacefully at CHI St. Luke’s Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
God broke the mold when he made Everett Rhodes. He was unique, wickedly funny, and loyal to a fault. To misquote an old country song, they don’t make ‘em like Everett Rhodes any more.
Everett was born on December 15, 1947 in Nacogdoches, Texas to Martin Wayne “Buddy” Rhodes and LaVerne Lazarine Rhodes. The family moved to Keltys, Texas in the early 1950s, where Everett and his brother, Earl Wayne “Dusty” Rhodes, and sister, Lois Rhodes Gibson, got up to all kinds of mischief.
Everett graduated from Central ISD in 1966. He married Linda Thornton on June 28, 1968 in Sebastopol, Texas. They welcomed their daughter, Catherine DeLynne February 26, 1973.
Everett did all the normal things a man does, but he did them his way. He was a consummately loyal husband, father, and friend. Everett was the kind of guy who’d drop everything to help the people he loved, no matter what. His infectious laugh and his wild sense of humor will live forever in those he left behind.
Everett was a man of faith, but he wasn’t afraid to tell a dirty joke. He was an avid hunter. Everett liked Louis L’Amour westerns, George Jones, and survival reality TV. He liked good food.
Everett worked as a Master Pattern Maker at Lufkin Industries for forty-six and a half years. He carried out his work duties in a metal building with no air conditioning in the summer and little heat in the winter. It was his labor of love for his family.
Everett is survived by Linda, his wife of fifty-four years, his daughter Catherine DeLynne and his son-in-law, Wesley Daniel Higginbotham; his brother Earl Wayne “Dusty” Rhodes; his sister, Lois Rhodes Gibson and brother-in-law Bill Gibson; nephews: Jerry Don “Jay” Bennett, Stephen Rhodes, and Marty Pigg; nieces: Lucretia Lee “Lu” Bennett Shuell and Lesa Rhodes Young; along with numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
Preceding Everett in death are his parents, Martin Wayne “Buddy” Rhodes and LaVerne Lazarine Rhodes; his maternal grandparents, George and Emma Lazarine; and his paternal grandparents, William Edward Rhoudes and Eliza Josephine Wright Rhoudes.
We will never stop hearing Everett’s laugh and waiting for him to deliver the punch line of his latest joke. His loyalty and his willingness to help will never be matched. He was one hell of a man. They don’t make ‘em like my daddy anymore.
Pallbearers will be Jay Bennett, Wesley Higginbotham, Kathy McCarty, Patrick Young, Charles Frankens, and Eddie Pepper.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ronnie McCarty, Lisa McCarty, and Beth Thornton.
Special memorials may be made to Rheumatoid Arthritis 8815 Conroy Windermere Rd. Suite 309 Orlando, FL 32835, and National Kidney Foundation 30 East 33rd Street New York, New York 10016.
Graveside services will be held 12:00 noon Monday, June 26, 2023, at Chita Cemetery in Trinity County, Texas with Bill Gibson and Dock Lazarine officiating.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Shafer funeral home.
