Fadra (LeBlanc) Danna was born on January 30, 1954, in Port Arthur, Texas, to the late Rupert and Juanita (Rush) LeBlanc. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by love, on Monday, June 5, 2023, in Lufkin, Texas.
Fadra loved being outside and tending to her garden, making sure it was immaculate with no stone left unturned. Alongside the garden, she had birdfeeders that were always stocked with feed for the flying visitors. Fadra was, in many ways, a free spirit at heart. She loved sinking her toes in the sand and surveying the endless depths of the ocean. The holiday season held a special place in Fadra's heart. Her Christmas tree was meticulously arranged, bringing joy and magic to all who walked into her home. Her greatest joy in her later years were her grandchildren. Each of them knew that Fadra loved them more than anything. She had wonderful taste in music and knew every word to every Elton John song. She enjoyed listening to all kinds of music and frequently chatting with her girlfriends whenever she could. Moreover, she loved her kids with every fiber of her being. Justus, her son, shared her infectious personality, and she reveled in that. Jordan, her oldest daughter, displayed strength that ultimately gave Fadra the strength to fight. Jesi, her baby girl and confidant, was also her lifelong best friend. These three individuals embody all of Fadra's best qualities. She was truly one of a kind, and there will never be another Fadra Danna. To know her was to love her. She will be deeply missed by everyone who was lucky enough to have her in their lives.
She is survived by her children, Justus Danna of Dallas, Jordan Danna of Port Bolivar, and Jesi Cashion and her husband Seth Cashion of Melissa; granddaughters, Amelia Cashion, Willa Cashion, and Lainey Casiday; grandsons, Kohen Cashion and Jett Morton; sisters, Donna Pigg and her husband John Pigg of Austin, and Marsha LeBlanc; nieces, Ashley and Leah Pigg of Austin; nephew, Blair Pigg and his wife Lindsay Pigg of Austin; aunt, Sybil McNabb of Claremore; great-niece, Vivian Carrera; and the father of her children, Jimmy Danna of Port Bolivar.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that all donations be made to The Joseph House, P.O. Box 150554, Lufkin, Texas 75904, and Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
