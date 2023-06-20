Fadra (LeBlanc) Danna

Fadra (LeBlanc) Danna

Fadra (LeBlanc) Danna was born on January 30, 1954, in Port Arthur, Texas, to the late Rupert and Juanita (Rush) LeBlanc. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by love, on Monday, June 5, 2023, in Lufkin, Texas.

Fadra loved being outside and tending to her garden, making sure it was immaculate with no stone left unturned. Alongside the garden, she had birdfeeders that were always stocked with feed for the flying visitors. Fadra was, in many ways, a free spirit at heart. She loved sinking her toes in the sand and surveying the endless depths of the ocean. The holiday season held a special place in Fadra's heart. Her Christmas tree was meticulously arranged, bringing joy and magic to all who walked into her home. Her greatest joy in her later years were her grandchildren. Each of them knew that Fadra loved them more than anything. She had wonderful taste in music and knew every word to every Elton John song. She enjoyed listening to all kinds of music and frequently chatting with her girlfriends whenever she could. Moreover, she loved her kids with every fiber of her being. Justus, her son, shared her infectious personality, and she reveled in that. Jordan, her oldest daughter, displayed strength that ultimately gave Fadra the strength to fight. Jesi, her baby girl and confidant, was also her lifelong best friend. These three individuals embody all of Fadra's best qualities. She was truly one of a kind, and there will never be another Fadra Danna. To know her was to love her. She will be deeply missed by everyone who was lucky enough to have her in their lives.

