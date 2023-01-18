Gipson square 0413

Florence (Tabb) Lynch

Graveside services for Florence Lynch, 96, of Houston will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Lufkin, Texas. She was born September 9, 1926 in Scott, Louisiana to Marie (Cormier) and Anderson Tabb. She passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023 at her residence.