Florence (Tabb) Lynch

Graveside services for Florence Lynch, 96, of Houston will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Lufkin, Texas. She was born September 9, 1926 in Scott, Louisiana to Marie (Cormier) and Anderson Tabb. She passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023 at her residence.
Florence was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed shopping, camping, fishing and dancing. She also loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. She traveled in and out of the United States. She was a long time hairdresser with her own shop. She was a business owner in Cassel Boykin Park, owning Joe’s Bait and Tackle.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Bonnie and Michael Baiamonte of Willis, Texas; son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Linda Butler of Lufkin, Texas; five grandchildren, Jason, Justin, Joseph C., Joseph B., and Michelle. Thirteen great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and a sister, Inez Richard of Lafayette, Louisiana, also survive her.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Joe Butler and John Lynch; and twelve brothers and sisters.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel prior to the services.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
