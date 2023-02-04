Gene A. Newton

Gene A. Newton of Georgetown, TX, passed away November 15, 2022. Born in Henderson, North Carolina, January 15, 1937, to Roswell P. and Iola G. Newton, he attended Aycock school first through twelfth grades. He spent his childhood roaming the woods behind his house, worked tobacco fields until 16, then worked at a grocery store where he found his calling.

