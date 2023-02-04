Gene A. Newton of Georgetown, TX, passed away November 15, 2022. Born in Henderson, North Carolina, January 15, 1937, to Roswell P. and Iola G. Newton, he attended Aycock school first through twelfth grades. He spent his childhood roaming the woods behind his house, worked tobacco fields until 16, then worked at a grocery store where he found his calling.
He served in the Air Force 4 years, was stationed in the Arctic and Riverside, California where he met his wife, Nelleva. After discharge, Gene and Nell moved to SC, NC, and back to CA where Gene managed Safeway Grocery stores. In 1973, he transferred to Huntsville, TX then Lufkin where he ran the largest store in the company at the time. Gene loved the retail business. He was at his best when registers were ringing, and he was out greeting customers, directing his people, and even bagging groceries. His customers loved him.
Gene planned their early retirement on his hand calculator. He and Nell traveled in their RV and were summer camp hosts in upstate NY to CA including 4 years at his favorite place, Durango, CO. The first thing they did in each location was find the local library. In 1996, they bought a home on Lake Sam Rayburn and traveled summers. Gene loved to tell stories, read, fish, hunt, and explore woods in east TX. He adored his four grandchildren who visited the lake often. In 2005, they moved to Sun City, TX to be closer to family and have fun. Gene and Nell spent hours in the Georgetown Library sorting through books. They visited all continental 48 states, plus Alaska, and were making plans for Hawaii.
Gene was predeceased by his parents and beloved grandmother, Lillie Adcox; sister, Janet Wynne; brother, James T. Newton; and nephew, Tommy Newton. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Nelleva; daughter, Cynthia Starks (Ray); son, John Newton (Deborah); granddaughter, Audrey Starks (Max); grandsons Dylan Starks, Elliot and Zachary Newton, and was a beloved member of Nell’s family. Gene was a terrific personality who made life fun, and we were all blessed to have him.
Graveside services will be Monday, March 20, 1 pm at TX Veterans Cemetery, Killeen. Gene was a Christian and loved his church. Those wishing to donate may do so in Gene’s name to San Gabriel Presbyterian Church, 5404 Williams Dr. Georgetown, TX 78633.
