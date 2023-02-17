Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Gene McClung

Memorial services for Gene McClung, 80, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother John Withem and Jacob May officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.

