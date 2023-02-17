Memorial services for Gene McClung, 80, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother John Withem and Jacob May officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. McClung was born February 8, 1942 in Gorman, Texas to the late Vivian (Richey) and Jack McClung. He died Thursday, January 26, 2023 with his wife by his side.
Mr. McClung was the Maintenance Supervisor for the entire Sysco plant in Albuquerque, New Mexico for 20 years. He relocated to Lufkin and was the Maintenance Supervisor for Land O’Pines until his retirement. He obtained certification in the field of refrigeration. Mr. McClung was a member of Providence Baptist Church since 1994.
Gene was raised in Abilene, then moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico at the age of 19 and in 1989, moved to Lufkin with his wife, Sherry and their children. He enjoyed fishing prior to his favorite pastime, golfing, playing 18 holes, six days a week, for years until just recently.
Gene was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather “Papa” and great-grandfather. His wife, Sherry, was devotedly and faithfully by his side to the very end. He will be missed dearly by all who had the blessing of knowing him.
Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Sherry McClung of Lufkin; his children, Frank McClung, Jeff McClung, both of New Mexico, Josh Romero and wife April of Texas, Sean Romero of California, and Jennifer Connolly of Virginia; grandchildren, Carter Romero and wife Mayci, Mia Romero, Elijah Connolly, and Pascal Connolly; a great-granddaughter due in May; siblings, Jerry McClung of Arizona, Nena Evans of Arkansas, Jim McClung and Jack McClung, both of Oklahoma; as well as numerous other family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Megan Romero.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Women’s Shelter of East Texas, P.O. Box 510, Lufkin, Texas 75902 or Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Mrs. Pebbles and Paul with Hospice in the Pines for their loving care.
