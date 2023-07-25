Funeral services for George Micho Hales, 76, of the Alabama Creek Community of Trinity County will be held Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Jimmy Hedges and Brother Scott Reed officiating. Interment will follow in the Mount Zion Cemetery in Trinity County.
Mr. Hales was born December 12, 1946 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Ida Inez (Carlton) and Emmitt B. Hales, and died Friday, July 21, 2023 in Houston Methodist Hospital. "If you knew him a little, you liked him; if you knew him a little more, you loved him."
Mr. Hales served in the U.S. Army and retired as the Parts Warehouse Supervisor at Temple-Inland following over 30 years of employment. He served on the Mount Zion Cemetery Association for numerous years and was President for more than 10 years. He was a member of Woodmen of the World and the Texas Cattlemen's Association. He loved his church home, LifePoint Church, where he was an active member and deacon.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Wood Hales of Alabama Creek; son and spouse, Gregory Hales and Wesley Wilson of Houston; stepsons and spouses, Jarrod and Sabrina Wood, Joe and Denise Wood, all of Lufkin; step-grandsons, Mason, Carter, and Graham Wood; sister and brother-in-law, Frances and Don Cernosek; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife of 48 years, Judy Hales; and brothers, Charles Hales and Vernon Hales.
Pallbearers will be Will Leslie, Caleb Gill, Brady Simmons, Mason Wood, Carter Wood, and Graham Wood.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dale Childress, Joe Simmons, Harry Mewbourn, Troy Nash, Sam Carlton, Darrel Waldrep, and Ray Funderburk.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home.
