Funeral services for George Micho Hales, 76, of the Alabama Creek Community of Trinity County will be held Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Jimmy Hedges and Brother Scott Reed officiating. Interment will follow in the Mount Zion Cemetery in Trinity County.