Glenda Lyn (G.G.) Duke, beloved mother, sister, and grandmother, was born July 16, 1938 in Lufkin and passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at PineCrest Retirement Community.
She was a 1956 graduate of Lufkin High School and went to work at Perry Brothers as a sales clerk and later worked in their business office.
She was a respected employee of Slack Elementary, Junior High East, and Angelina College, and also the proud owner of “The Look” a ladies’ boutique in downtown Lufkin for several years. Her final career move was as a real estate agent and she was retiree of Gann Medford Realty.
Glenda was an avid decorator, gourmet cook, skilled in needlework and loved working in her yard. She was a member of the Pilot Club.
She will be especially remembered by the love she had for her family and the special times with her grandchildren and great grandchild. She lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures.
Survivors include sons, Randy Duke and Monte Kyle Duke, brothers Don (Janice) Knight, Grant Knight and sister Gayle (Jesse) Brooks; granddaughters, Micah (Josh) Bolton, Whitney (Wes) Danner, LeeAnn (Ben) Huggs; grandson Gage Duke; 4 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Jennie Lyn Murphey; grandparents Denman and Grace (Big) Powell; sister-in-law Sheila Knight.
A private family service at Fairview Cemetery will be held at a later date.
