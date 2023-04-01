Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Glenda Lyn (G.G.) Duke, beloved mother, sister, and grandmother, was born July 16, 1938 in Lufkin and passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at PineCrest Retirement Community.

She was a 1956 graduate of Lufkin High School and went to work at Perry Brothers as a sales clerk and later worked in their business office.

