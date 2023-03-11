Glenn M. Wing
Graveside services for Glenn M. Wing, 71, of Central will be held Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Pollok Cemetery with Brother Steve Cowart officiating.
Graveside services for Glenn M. Wing, 71, of Central will be held Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Pollok Cemetery with Brother Steve Cowart officiating.
Mr. Wing was born September 18, 1951 in Lebanon, Indiana to Betty Marie (McMillen) and Lawrence Earl Wing, and died Thursday, March 9, 2023 at his residence.
Glenn worked for several different companies as a truck driver most of his life. He eventually worked for his son’s company, NPK Services, from which he retired. He attended and graduated from Tri-West High School in Indiana. As a young man he enjoyed spending time with his father participating in Draft Horse Pulling competitions around the state of Indiana. Their home as filled with numerous awards they received for the many wins they achieved. Glenn was baptized into the Christian faith early in life, and enjoyed attending church until his health declined. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather and will be dearly mis sed.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Debra J. Wing of Central; son, Ryan L. Wing and wife Melissa of Pollok; daughter, Kimberly Speelman and husband Derek of Indiana; grandson, Lanum K. Wing; granddaughters, Camryn Lee, Madi Lee; mother, Betty Wing of Indiana; brothers, Roger Wing, Larry Wing and wife April; sisters, Diane Hartle, Sandy Cherry; cousins, George Wing and wife Jackie, Kendra Childers and husband Blake, Rusty Wing and wife Kathy; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Pallbearers will be Roger Wing, Larry Wing, George Wing, Chris Menchhofer, Brad Hamilton, and Matt Woodward.
Honorary pallbearer will be Lanum Wing.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
