Funeral services for Glenn Truitt Lee, 82, of Lufkin, will be held Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Fairview Baptist Church with Brother Justin Bullard and Brother Wayne Rhodes officiating. Graveside services with military honors will follow in Gann Cemetery.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to the Lufkin medical community and Hospice in the Pines for their care and concern.