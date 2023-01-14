Funeral services for Glenn Truitt Lee, 82, of Lufkin, will be held Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Fairview Baptist Church with Brother Justin Bullard and Brother Wayne Rhodes officiating. Graveside services with military honors will follow in Gann Cemetery.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the Lufkin medical community and Hospice in the Pines for their care and concern.
Mr. Lee was born February 5, 1940 in Houston, Texas, the son of the late Lera Wruble (Wilson) and Jay Trubon Lee. He died Friday, January 13, 2023 Lufkin.
Mr. Lee had resided in the Lufkin area most of his life and was a retired self-employed carpenter and sheetrocker. He had attended East Texas Baptist University and Sam Houston State University where he majored in Agriculture. He was a member of the Southern Baptist Foreign Mission Board and had done mission work in Colorado, New Mexico, Mexico and Africa.
Mr. Lee served his country in the U.S. Army and was a true patriot. He was very proud of his country. He also loved helping people. Mr. Lee was one of nine siblings, and loved his family dearly.
Survivors include his siblings and their spouses, Cleta and Tom Harwell of Diboll, Shirley Lumpkin of Lufkin, Betty Boyd of Pollok, Trubon and Patty Lee of Diboll, Dottie Gottshall of Nacogdoches, Edward J. Lee of Huntsville, Nelda Morgan of Lufkin, and Sandra Carrell of Lufkin as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved grandparents; brothers-in-law, James Lumpkin and Jerry Gottshall; and nephew, James Lawrence Waley.
Pallbearers will be Eddie Harwell, Elijah Garrett, Blake Garrett, Brandon Harris, Ben Hebert and Kenneth Ringo.
Honorary pallbearer is Zachary Davis.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon at the Fairview Baptist Church prior to the service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.