Memorial Services for Gloria Jean Purser, 73, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Pastor Rex Hoot officiating.

Mrs. Purser was born August 3, 1949, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Richard and Ilene Budnick, and died Friday, June 16, 2023, at her residence.

