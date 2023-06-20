Memorial Services for Gloria Jean Purser, 73, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Pastor Rex Hoot officiating.
Mrs. Purser was born August 3, 1949, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Richard and Ilene Budnick, and died Friday, June 16, 2023, at her residence.
Gloria spent her childhood in the Chicago area living life with her two sisters and her brother. As they grew up and went on summer vacations, Gloria developed a love for the beach. At the young age of 22, she ventured to Florida as a newlywed. In Pensacola, Gloria began her most rewarding job as a mother giving birth to son Chris and daughter Stacy. She enjoyed every minute of their young lives by taking them to the beach and exploring Florida. Four years later, she headed to Texas and landed in the Piney Woods of East Texas where she developed amazing friendships in the Moscow and Corrigan area. Gloria watched her children grow and became active in their school lives through the PTA and any other endeavor that she could be involved in. As Chris and Stacy became older, Gloria began work as the manager at the local Dollar General Store where she continued to develop friendships and help as many people as possible. She enjoyed baking, crafting, and dreamt of traveling the world. At the age of 54, Gloria moved to Diboll and began a career as a security guard at Temple-Inland where she once again developed deep friendships. She also became a grandmother (Nana) and began what she described as her favorite thing ever-investing in her grandchildren. She taught each grandchild how to be generous and helpful by sharing her life and time with them. The joy of her life was spending as much time with her grandchildren as possible and telling her many friends every detail of their lives. She was a true Nana, always having candy and cokes, cookies and chips, and everything else that her grandchildren were not allowed to have at home. Gloria was able to join them on family trips to the beach, mountains, and Disney World. She went on cruises and loved every minute of it. Gloria spent the last 8 years of her life at Pioneer Crossing in Lufkin where she once again made a multitude of friends.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Jacquelyn Purser of Blanchard, OK; daughter and son-in-law, Stacy and Scott Davenport of Crockett, TX; granddaughter, Rebekah Purser; grandson, Lane Purser; granddaughter, Madison Davenport; grandson, Tristin Davenport; great-grandson, Drake Cole; sister and brother-in-law, Judi and Alan Curtis; sister, JoAnn Carr; and nieces and nephews, Bryan and Greg Eidson, Christina, Penny, Jim, Bill, Richard, and Jill.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Richard Budnick; and nephew, Jeff Eidson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Chris Purser, James King, Rex Hoot, Scott Davenport, Lane Purser, and Tristin Davenport.
Special memorials may be made to the T. L.L. Temple Memorial Library, 300 Park Street, Diboll, TX 75941
