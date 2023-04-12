Funeral services for Grace Dean Parker, 90, of Lufkin will be held Friday, April 14, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with David Coon and Allen Lee officiating. Interment will follow in Creek Cemetery in Austonio.
Mrs. Parker was born March 18, 1933 in the Pearson Chapel Community of Houston County, Texas to the late Bryan (Hyde) and Richard Jasper Thomas, and died Monday, April 10, 2023 in a local nursing home.
Mrs. Parker attended Pearson Chapel School. She worked for King’s Candy Kitchen in Crockett until she became a devoted and loving mother. Mrs. Parker was a member of the Church of Christ on Wallace Street for more than 30 years. She devoted her life to Christ and studying His word.
Survivors include her grandson, Shane Stanfield and wife Kristi of Athens; granddaughters, Shelly Conarroe of Plano, Jennifer Conarroe of Dallas, and Rikki Trotti of Lufkin; eight great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Debra Conarroe of Lufkin; sisters, Syble Temple and Odessa Beathard; and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Melvin Conarroe and Chester Parker; son, Rick Conarroe, brothers, Leon, Will, and Johnnie; and sister, Ruth.
Pallbearers will be Caleb Balch, Jansen Harrell, Shane Stanfield, Brett Arnold, Jeremy Dishough, and Ricky Martin.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tripp Trotti, Truitt Trotti, and Jett Trotti.
Memorial contributions may be made to Harbor Hospice, 402 S. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 12:30 to 1:00 p.m. Friday afternoon prior to the services,
