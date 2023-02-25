Grace Elizabeth Barnett, 89, of Lufkin passed away peacefully February 20, 2023 after a long lived, Faithful, life.
Grace was born February 4, 1934 to Harry and Gladys Morriss in White Flat, Texas where the family lived on a farm. When Grace was 12 they moved to New Mexico and eventually settled in Carrizozo, New Mexico. Her family enjoyed their farming and ranching communities in New Mexico. Her grandfather worked as a postman on the Flying H Ranch where her grandmother was also the cook. Additionally, Grace’s family worked on the Diamond Peak Ranch between Carrizozo and Nogal, New Mexico, which she always pointed out to her kids and grandkids as she passed by on the road even 50 some years later.
In 1955 Grace married the love of her life, James Barnett, also from Carrizozo, New Mexico. Grace and Jim went on to raise three children together, Stephen Barnett, Alan Barnett, and Doug Barnett. In May 2022, Jim and Grace celebrated 67 years of marriage together.
Grace, fondly known as “Amazing Grace”, was aptly named, as her love of music filled her soul. For over 20 years Grace sang in the choir at First Baptist Church of Las Cruces, New Mexico. Grace enjoyed cooking, from her New Mexican red or green enchiladas to her chicken fried steak fingers. Everyone, from the church, to the neighbors, to the family knew grandma’s comfort food nourished both your body and heart. It was not uncommon for Grace to cook a different breakfast for every one of her kids or grandkids when they came to visit.
Grace was preceded in death by her son, Alan Barnett; two brothers; and two sisters.
She is survived by her husband, James Barnett; brother, Jeff Morriss and his wife Wanda Morriss; Grace’s sons and their wives, Stephen and Cheryl Barnett, Doug and Desiree Barnett; and daughter-in-law, Linda Miller (Barnett). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Shannon Teer, Erin Roy, Kaleena Barnett, Benjamin Barnett, James D. Barnett, David Barnett, Lauren Barnett-Smith, and their families, with many great-grandchildren who were very precious to Grace. Lastly, she is survived by her very best friends, Ernie Gorman and Dorothy McWhorter.
Grace’s sincere faith was unwavering; as her body began to decline, she clung to the verses 2 Corinthians 5:6-8. So we are always confident, knowing that while we are at home in the body we are absent from the Lord. For we walk by faith, not by sight. We are confident, yes, well pleased rather to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.
Because of her love for Christ, she talked about Him incessantly to others, sharing the gospel at every opportunity. In her final days she commented many times that she was tired and ready to go home. Our sweet wife, mom, grandma and friend is finally HOME!
Memorial Services will be held at Trinity Baptist Church in Lufkin, Texas Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. Streaming services for those that wish to view online can be found on the Trinity Baptist Church website at WWW.TBCLUFKIN.COM and by clicking on the Facebook or YouTube links provided.
