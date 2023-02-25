Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Grace Elizabeth Barnett, 89, of Lufkin passed away peacefully February 20, 2023 after a long lived, Faithful, life.

Grace was born February 4, 1934 to Harry and Gladys Morriss in White Flat, Texas where the family lived on a farm. When Grace was 12 they moved to New Mexico and eventually settled in Carrizozo, New Mexico. Her family enjoyed their farming and ranching communities in New Mexico. Her grandfather worked as a postman on the Flying H Ranch where her grandmother was also the cook. Additionally, Grace’s family worked on the Diamond Peak Ranch between Carrizozo and Nogal, New Mexico, which she always pointed out to her kids and grandkids as she passed by on the road even 50 some years later.