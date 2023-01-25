Howard “Howie” Calvin Smith of Lufkin, Texas passed away peacefully in his home on December 18, 2022, at the age of 54.
Howard was born on July 9th, 1968, to Wayne and Margaret Smith in Knox, Indiana. Howard spent most of his childhood between Walkerton, IN and Carthage, NY. Even as a child Howard had a love for fishing and hunting. He would spend a lot of time Fishing in the Kankakee River and on Koontz Lake in Indiana. Howard enjoyed Wrestling, Track and Football. Howard was always athletic. Howard moved to Bridgeport Texas for the last two years of high school, where he graduated in 1988. Howard excelled at football in his tenure at Bridgeport.
Howard married Michelle (Harvey) Smith in 1991 in Bridgeport, Texas. They had two girls together.
Howard had four children that he loved dearly. He was always pushing them to be their best. Howard’s children are Christa (Brian) Mahurin of Alvarado, Texas. Jasmine Smith (Lewis Masengale) of Jacksboro, Texas. Austin Fuller of Hudson, Texas. Halie Goodwin of Texas.
Howard had 7 grandchildren that he absolutely adored. His daughter Christa has Farrah, Christian, and Calvin. His daughter Jasmin has Daviane, Kinsley, Jaiden and Yana.
Howard had three brothers and three sisters. Tim (Leona) Smith of Ennis, Texas. Tracy (Rich) Hamm of Hamlet, Indiana. Robert Chapman of Texas. Wendy (Wayne) Flora of Walkerton, Indiana. Larry Smith of Texas. Melissa Wright-Cadena of Ft. Worth Texas and her husband Gilbert Cadena of La Puente, California.
Howard always marched to the beat of his own drum, even if it meant taking the hard way. If Howard was your friend, he was your friend to the end. He was not one to back down from a fight or a challenge. Howard had a fierce love for his family. In raising his girls, he would say he “didn’t always do things right, but I did the best I could with what I had and knew”. Howard was not one to mince words with his girls, but everything was always done out of love and his wanting more for them than he had.
Howard was a loner at times, he would hide out and deal with life’s opportunities. He drew his solace in the Lord whom he loved and spending time in the woods. Howard was a survivor. He was able to overcome the tough times that his life brought him. Today his battle with life is done and he is in the arms of his Savior.
Howard was proceeded in death by his mother and father and one sister.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 4th from 2-5pm at the Brandon Community Center 1612 Keltys St. Lufkin TX 75901.
