Howard “Howie” Calvin Smith of Lufkin, Texas passed away peacefully in his home on December 18, 2022, at the age of 54.

Howard was born on July 9th, 1968, to Wayne and Margaret Smith in Knox, Indiana. Howard spent most of his childhood between Walkerton, IN and Carthage, NY. Even as a child Howard had a love for fishing and hunting. He would spend a lot of time Fishing in the Kankakee River and on Koontz Lake in Indiana. Howard enjoyed Wrestling, Track and Football. Howard was always athletic. Howard moved to Bridgeport Texas for the last two years of high school, where he graduated in 1988. Howard excelled at football in his tenure at Bridgeport.