Ima Jean Weisinger
Funeral services for Ima Jean Weisinger, 93, of Diboll will be held Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 12:00 noon in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Rosemary S. Berry, CLM and Drew McAngus officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mrs. Weisinger was born March 16, 1930 in Diboll, Texas to the late Jewell (Bayne) and E. E. "Tiny" Riley, and died Tuesday, July 18, 2023 in Lufkin, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, her stepmom, Nellie Riley, and her loving grandmother, Melinda Riley; husband, Wendell Weisinger; daughter, Carolyn Hudlow; daughter-in-law, Karen Weisinger; brother and sister, Jack and Dorothy Riley and brother-in-law, Ralph Weisinger.
Mrs. Weisinger grew up in Diboll, where she married Wendell Weisinger in 1947, and moved to Port Arthur in 1948, where all their children were born. She worked for decades assisting pharmacists and clerking at the Temple Industries Commissary in Diboll, Delmar Pharmacy (20 years) in Port Arthur, Woodforest Drug Store (20 years) in the North Shore area of Houston and the Lufkin Walmart (5 years) - though her primary focus was the loving care she devoted to her family and friends, in particular, to caring for Wendell and nurturing all and caring for many of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Since moving back to the Diboll/Lufkin area in 1990, following Wendell's retirement, they were both active members of the Burke United Methodist Church until his passing and until Ima could no longer drive in 2018. Ima also spent many hours volunteering her time at Trinity Mission in Diboll, at the Diboll Boys and Girls Club and baking/selling tea cakes with the ladies from her church to raise funds to assist those in need and to fund community projects.
Ima and Wendell were lifelong members of the Houston Model A Club and while Wendell focused on restoring 3 model A's and a 1940 Ford, Ima enjoyed collecting and modeling 1930 Era fashions and won many style shows at a variety of Model A local and national events. Ima loved accompanying Wendell to many a Western Swing Festival where they both enjoyed Bob Wills and the era of western swing music.
Survivors include her daughter, Judy McAngus and son-in law, Dan McAngus of New Braunfels; sons, Tommy Weisinger of Diboll, Terry Weisinger of Livingston; former son-in-law, Fred Hudlow of Brenham; granddaughters, Gwen Bokmeyer and husband Matt, Aleceia McClendon, Heather McAngus Barone and husband Derek, Ashley McAngus Schwaegel and husband Bobby, Chelsea Weisinger and fiancé, Sidney Cox, great-grandchildren, Austin, Paige, Tatum, Madaline, Cade and Grant; sister-in-law, Dorine Weisinger; special family friend, Lynda Weisinger Bowman and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Dan McAngus, Billy Weisinger, Jack Brayden Riley, Derek Barone, Bobby Schwaegel, and Matt Bokmeyer.
Honorary pallbearers will be John E. Berry and Joe Thigpen.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the doctors, nurses and staff who so lovingly cared for Mrs. Weisinger at Lufkin's St. Lukes Health-Memorial Hospital, PineCrest Retirement Center - Lufkin (PCRC), Rehab, Skilled Nursing and Memory Care units and Affinity Hospice.
Memorial contributions may be made to MRC Foundation for PCRC Lufkin Covenant Fund c/o MRC Foundation, 1440 Lake Front Circle, St. 140, The Woodlands, TX 77380, Community Benevolence Fund of Affinity Hospice c/o 2708 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin, TX 75901 or Burke Community Church, 124 Blue Jay Street, Diboll, TX 75941.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones for visitation/reception from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon Tuesday prior to the service.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
