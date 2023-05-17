Carroway Lufkin square 5/11/22

Graveside services with military honors for James Carl “Mr. Jim” Hightower, 91, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in the Berry Cemetery with Pastor Stanley King officiating.

Mr. Jim was born July 29, 1931 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Archie (Miller) and Flurier Hightower, and died Sunday, May 14, 2023 at his residence.