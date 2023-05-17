Graveside services with military honors for James Carl “Mr. Jim” Hightower, 91, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in the Berry Cemetery with Pastor Stanley King officiating.
Mr. Jim was born July 29, 1931 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Archie (Miller) and Flurier Hightower, and died Sunday, May 14, 2023 at his residence.
Mr. Jim had resided in Lufkin for the past 70 years and formerly resided in Houston. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1948 and served during the Korean War as an Aviation Airman. In 1952 he returned to the states and received an Associate Degree in Machinery from the University of Houston. He was a sales manager in the automotive industry for 40 years and later in life he worked in the transportation department for Hudson ISD. Mr. Jim was known for his wagons and mules. He was a supporter of Horses and Hearts ministry and a member of Impact Cowboy Church in Nacogdoches. He was an annual participant in Saddle up for St. Jude’s trail ride along with many other trail rides.
Survivors include his daughters, Carlene “Corky” Hightower Wilkes and husband, Robert of Tacoma, Washington and Pollyanna Hightower Brown of Muncie, Indiana; sons, James Hightower, Jr. of Washington, DC and Jason Hightower and wife Pamela of Beaumont, Texas; sisters, Nell Walker, Carrie Clegg, and Mary Whitney, all of Lufkin; brothers, Delwin Hightower and wife Linda of Central Heights, Texas, Windle Hightower and wife Donna of Huntington, Texas, and Bobby Dan Hightower and wife Monica of Lufkin; sister-in-law, Fran Hightower of Lufkin; brother-in-law, Kenneth Pinner of Lufkin; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Oscar “Big O” Hightower, Charles Hightower, and Robert Wayne “Bee Man” Hightower; sisters, Betty Pinner and Manda Reynolds; sister-in-law, Clara Hightower; and brothers-in-law, Kenneth Clegg and Robert Walker.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
