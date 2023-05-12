Funeral services for James Chmielewski, 67, of Lufkin will be held Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Mark A. Newton officiating. Cremation will follow under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
James Chmielewski passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023. James, known as Jim or Pops, was born September 27, 1955 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Naomi (Maddux) and Edwin Chmielewski. Jim worked as a millwright at Lufkin Industries for many years.
Jim loved to hunt and fish. He was even in the process of building his dream cabin in Alto with hopes of visiting with the grandkids. Jim could always be found at a baseball game or livestock show supporting his grandkids. He attended almost every baseball game for his grandson Jacob since he was five. The team has grown up calling him Pops and getting bubble gum from him in the dugout. He was a dedicated and loving husband. He enjoyed trying out new recipes and cooking with Carol. Jim had the biggest heart and never met a stranger. He was always eager to help others and would give you the shirt off his back. He was an exceptional person that will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his wife, Carol (Dillon) Chmielewski of Lufkin; daughters and sons-in-law, Amanda and Zach Lawrence, Ashley and William Rothhauser, all of Lufkin; grandchildren, Jacob, Kenzie, Baylee and Emmy Kate; cousins, Frank and Lucinda Maddin of Pflugerville, Charlie and Belinda Wigley of Willis, Bob and Cissy Anderson of Lufkin; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Angelina County Child Welfare Board, 107 W. Kerr Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home.
