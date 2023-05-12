Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

James Chmielewski

Funeral services for James Chmielewski, 67, of Lufkin will be held Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Mark A. Newton officiating. Cremation will follow under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.

