Funeral services for James Earl Cox, 80, of Lufkin, will be held Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Eastview United Pentecostal Church in Lufkin with Reverend David Hunt and Reverend Leon Wallace officiating. Interment will follow in the Gann Cemetery.
Mr. Cox was born August 10, 1942, in Broaddus, Texas, to the late James Edward Cox and Vester Cox Roberts, and went to be with our Lord on Saturday, July 22, 2023, while surrounded by his loving daughters and family.
James was the valedictorian of the graduating class of 1960 in Broaddus, Texas. He later moved to Lufkin where he met the love of his life and wife of 54 years, Linda Bynum Cox. He had a passion for hot rods and dragsters which led to his NHRA professional drag racing career. James also owned and operated Cox Machine Shop for more than 40 years. James loved to deer hunt and enjoyed sharing that love with his children and grandchildren. However, watching his grandchildren grow up and play sports was his favorite pastime. James was a coach to many, a friend to all and he loved his family dearly.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Brandy and Matthew Turney of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Brook and Daniel Rast of Lufkin; daughter and daughter-in-law, Cassey and Casey Cox of Lufkin; daughter, Candy Cox of Lufkin; son, Shane Cox of Lufkin; daughter-in-law and her husband, Kathy and Hutch Burr of Lufkin; granddaughters, Kaleigh Howe, Kelsi Cox, Preslie Turney, Mya Turney, Ashlynn Eccleston, Carigan Hudnall and Avery Cox; grandsons, Aaron Cox, Caleb Hudnall and Clayden Bentley; great-granddaughter, Avaryn Howe; great-grandson, James Eccleston; brother and sister-in-law, Glen and Susie Cox; sister, Doris Farrell; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Mr. Cox was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Linda Bynum Cox; sons, Rev. Shonn Cox and Clay Cox. Pallbearers will be Aaron Cox, Gary Campbell, Gary Clark, Tracy Hinson, Mark Mayberry and Lee Thompson.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Pines, 1504 West Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 26, at Shafer Funeral Home.
