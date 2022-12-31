James H. Pillows
Services for James H. Pillows. 89 of Lufkin, will be held at noon on Monday, January 2, 2023 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Bennett Cemetery in Apple Springs.
James H. Pillows
Mr. Pillows was born on November 25, 1933 in Groveton, Texas. He was the son of the late Maurine Ernie Headrick and Willie P. Pillows. He passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 in a Lufkin nursing facility.
Mr. Pillows was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and above all a Christian. He loved his church family. They gave him love and joy. He was a friend to all he met and quick to offer help and bring a smile to your face.
Mr. Pillows began his career at 17 years old with Southwestern Bell. He started as a cable splicer. Never leaving Southwestern Bell, he proudly served and retired as President of the CWA Local 6222 in Houston. He participated in many political meetings in Washington D.C. during the 60’s and 70’s. He once even shook hands with Jimmy Carter.
He enjoyed playing guitar with friends, attending church, watching Gunsmoke, fishing and eating ice cream.
James served in the Navy just after the Korean War, spending his time exclusively on the USS Hanna, in various locations in the Pacific
Survivors include his son: Robert Pillows and wife Jen; daughter: Barbara Spann and husband Wendell; grandchildren: Dawn, Tammy and Wendy Caradine, great-granddaughter, Krystal Obsheatz; and 2 great-great granddaughters, Aliyah and Mya. He is also survived by his sister, Betty Ann Lee and husband James. He has numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Essie L. Pillows; and his sister, Bobbie Jean.
Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. followed by the funeral service at noon.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
