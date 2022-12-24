Jim Whitten passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at the age of 89 in Austin, Texas.
He was born in Lufkin, Texas to Lirres Franklin Whitten and Doode Idamae Whitten. He graduated from Lufkin High School (class of 1952), and he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in the Scouts BSA program. He graduated with a degree in Business Administration from Southern Methodist University in 1956. Throughout his life he worked in the home building industry and the roof consulting business. He was predeceased by his parents, and his sisters, Ann Whitten Hunter and Catherine Whitten Greer, and his wife, Marjorie (Billie) Whitten. He is survived by his three children, Lee Ann Van Amburgh (Steve) of Dallas, Lauri Butler (Frank) of Napoleonville, LA, and Jon Whitten (Lisa) of Dallas; seven grandchildren, Sam Van Amburgh, Kate (Jere) Thompson, Pete (Molly) Van Amburgh, Mary Kendall (Carrie) Cox, Meredith (Jesse) Zeringue, Luke Whitten, and Jake Whitten; seven great-grandchildren, Quinn Van Amburgh Morris, Annie & Eleanor Thompson, Thompson & Whit Van Amburgh, Ava Pace & Emerson Zeringue. The family would like to thank Sue Beck and Randy Pimpler for the care and attention they provided to Jim the last few years.
Per Jim’s request, no memorial service is planned, but donations can be made in his memory to Austin Baptist Church, 7016 Ribelin Ranch Drive, Austin, Texas 78750. Crematory services provided by Beck Funeral Home, 1507 Ranch Road 620, Austin Texas.
Arrangements by Beck Funeral Home, 15709 Ranch Road 620 N, Austin, TX 78717 (512) 244-3772
