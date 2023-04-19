James Taylor Laws
James Taylor Laws was born December 12, 1926, in Kingsville, Texas. He passed peacefully into the presence of Jesus surrounded by his loving family on April 12, 2023, at his home in Lufkin, Texas.
James Taylor Laws
James Taylor Laws was born December 12, 1926, in Kingsville, Texas. He passed peacefully into the presence of Jesus surrounded by his loving family on April 12, 2023, at his home in Lufkin, Texas.
Graveside: 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2023 in Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Greenwood.
After graduating from high school in Kingsville, Texas, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy at age 17, joining his many friends and family already fighting in WWII. After service to his country, he graduated from Texas A&I College with a degree in Petroleum Engineering. He began a long, successful career in the oil and gas industry, rising from a roughneck, sitting wells in south Texas to Executive Vice President with Champlain Petroleum Co. and Union Pacific Resources.
Jim retired at age 59 and began to make the most of his retirement by golfing, traveling, RVing, riding motorcycles, boating, skiing, competitive shooting, horseback riding, scuba diving and almost anything else he could find to have fun. He loved animals, including raising longhorns and spoiling his beloved dogs. He heartily enjoyed the fact that his retirement lasted almost as long as his career in oil and gas.
Jim relocated many times in his life along with his wife, Susan, always making new friends wherever he landed. His long and active life was an inspiration and a blessing for which his loved ones are eternally grateful.
Jim is preceded in death by his first wife, Mary; his oldest daughter, Linda; and grandson, Grady.
He is survived by his loving wife, Susan; his daughters, Shelly Laws Davis of Fort Worth, Jenni Cotter of Fort Worth and Carrie Dolan of Denver, CO.; sons-in- law, Billy Davis, Eric Cotter and Chris Dolan; grandsons, Russell, Bryan, Jimmy, Brett, Shane and Devin; granddaughter, Taylor; as well as nine great-grandchildren.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.