Funeral services for James W. “Jimmy” Goins, Sr., 71, of Lufkin will be held Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Harmony Hill Baptist Church with Dr. John W. Greene and Brother Todd Core officiating. Graveside services with military honors will follow in the Berry Cemetery.
Mr. Goins was born June 12, 1951 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Nettie Mae (Anderson) and Barney Benjamin Goins, and died Thursday, May 18, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his family.
Mr. Goins was a graduate of Diboll High School and was a retired Letter Carrier for the United States Postal Service for 42 years. He was President of the Letter Carriers Union for many years, where he was essential in arbitrating many contracts for our local carriers. He was more than just a carrier, he became friends with and looked after his patrons along his route. After retiring in 2015, he delivered medicine for The Medicine Shoppe. Jimmy was a gardener and loved working with his hands. He adored his children and loved teaching his grandchildren life lessons. He loved his Lord and his life was dedicated to serving his Lord and Savior. He was a biblical example of a husband and father. He was known for being kind, and having a great sense of humor, and was loved by all who were blessed to have known him.
Jimmy served in the United States Army. He was active in his community coaching sports in his younger days. He was an avid Astros fan, going all the way back to when he was five years old and they were the Colt 45’s. He was a member of the Astros Refugees Posters Pro message board, and his handle was Olpapa. He was recently inducted as the first Hall of Fame Member. Jimmy also loved music and singing.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Barbara Goins of Lufkin; son, James Goins, Jr. and wife Karen of Lufkin; daughter, Carrie Camp and husband Jason of Lufkin; grandchildren, Lauren Camp Montes and husband Javier, Carson Camp, James W. “Trae” Goins III, Kaeleigh Goins, Cooper Camp, Logan Goins; brother, Jerry Goins and wife Glenda; sisters, Billie Bryce, Waynette Patterson; brothers-in-law, Jose Mott, Robert Haak, Odus Haak and wife Jolee; sisters-in-law, Gloria Spoon, and husband Mark, Carol Jones, Margaret Haak, Kay Burk; numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives; as well as his beloved Yorkie Poo, Heidi.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Herman Goins, Benjamin Goins; sisters, Leta Hall, Sarah Mott; and mother-in-law, Dora Mae Hollis.
Pallbearers will be James W. Goins, Jr., James W. “Trae” Goins III, Logan Goins, Jason Camp, Carson Camp, Cooper Camp, Javier Montes, and Noah Goins.
Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Ditsworth, Randy Patterson, Eddie Goins, Barney Hall, George McMullen, and Ben Goins.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
