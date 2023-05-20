Carroway Lufkin square 5/11/23

James W. “Jimmy” Goins, Sr.

Funeral services for James W. “Jimmy” Goins, Sr., 71, of Lufkin will be held Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Harmony Hill Baptist Church with Dr. John W. Greene and Brother Todd Core officiating. Graveside services with military honors will follow in the Berry Cemetery.