Funeral services for James Walter Thomas, Jr., 89, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Todd Partin and Patrick Thomas officiating. Interment will follow in Largent Cemetery.
Mr. Thomas was born November 2, 1933 in Nacogdoches,
Texas to the late Annie Vera (Bobo) and James Walter Thomas, Sr., and died Friday, July 7, 2023 in Lufkin.
Mr. Thomas resided in Lufkin most of his life and retired from American Color Graphics following 27 years of employment. He had a love for classic cars and restored many throughout his life. Being a man of many skills, he shared a hay bailing business with his son Mike and did paint and autobody work as well. He loved playing with his great-grandchildren and taking them for rides in his golf cart. Mr. Thomas was a member of Bethlehem Global Methodist Church.
Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, Mike and Leta Thomas of Lufkin and Pat and Susan Thomas of San Diego, California; daughter and son-in-law, Jana and Dewayne Lambert of Bryan; grandchildren, Isiah Thomas, Sarah Wise, Britt Thomas, Travis Thomas, and Kyle Joswiak; nine great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nannie Sue (Futch) Thomas; grandson, Cody Joswiak; and all his siblings.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Wise, Kyle Joswiak, Derrick Henderson, Zach Partin, Darrell Murray, and Britt Thomas.
Honorary pallbearers will be Eian Wise and Connor Dunn.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Saturday evening at the funeral home.
