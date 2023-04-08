Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Jamie Kirk Keene

Funeral services for Jamie Kirk Keene, 54, of Huntington will be held Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin with Brother Kent Childers officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.

Tags

Recommended for you