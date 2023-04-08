Funeral services for Jamie Kirk Keene, 54, of Huntington will be held Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin with Brother Kent Childers officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Jamie was born March 25, 1969 in Lufkin, Texas to Cassandra Ann (Glover) and Curtis Marvin Keene, and died Wednesday, April 5, 2023 in a Galveston hospital.
Jamie was a Respiratory Therapist for CHI St. Luke’s Memorial Hospital for 15 years. He was a drag racer, mostly racing at Pine Valley Raceway. He was an avid, avid Astros fan!! He was known as a great man who loved his family dearly. His grandsons meant the absolute world to him! Jamie left the world a better place and will be deeply missed.
Survivors include his mother, Sandy Jacinto and husband Art of Lufkin; daughters, Hailey Keene of Lufkin, Crystal Beadle of Georgia; grandsons, Jaxon Sheffield and Easton Moore, both of Lufkin; special friend, Rivers Lambing of Lufkin; and numerous other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Curtis Marvin Keene; and grandparents, Cecil and Jesse Keene and L.T. and VieNell Glover.
Pallbearers will be Carl Zylstra, Kevin Lumpkin, Rodney Latham, Dennis Luna, Harvey Lazarine, Dick Lambing, and James Slaughter.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home.
