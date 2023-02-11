Graveside services for Janet Lee Schooley, 74, of Dallas, formerly of Pollok, will be held Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park with Pastor Ford Adkins and Chaplain Greg Freijo officiating.
Mrs. Schooley was born March 10, 1948 in Taylor, Texas to the late Jeaneva (Stone) and Wayne Corky Knox, and died Friday, February 3, 2023 in Dallas with her daughter holding both her hands.
Janet graduated from Deer Park High School in 1966. She worked at NASA in her early years and was also a barrel racer and an avid horse and dog lover.
Janet reconnected with her high school sweetheart, Rick Schooley, at their 30 year reunion in 1996. They were married shortly after and enjoyed over 18 years of marriage before Rick passed in 2014. Janet moved to Dallas to be closer to her only daughter and two grandchildren. She enjoyed her later years as a devout Christian, avid dog lover and enjoying time with her family. She will be buried next to the love of her life and with the ashes of her beloved dog, Ace, on Valentine’s Day!
Survivors include her daughter, Nickole Weisinger of Dallas; grandchildren, Aiden Abell and Avery Hajok of Dallas; brother, Wayne Knox of Hempstead; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jeaneva and Wayne Knox; and husband, Rick Schooley.
