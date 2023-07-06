Doris Mildred Canton Washington Maiden

On, July 8, 2023, we celebrate the birthday and life of a great woman, Janie Doris Mildred Canton Washington Maiden, affectionately known as "Peggy or Peg". She was born on July 8, 1932, in Geneva, Texas, to the late Qutic and Leachie Dennis Canton. Janie was an only child and the last surviving grandchild of Richard and Lula Earls Canton.

As a fifth-generation educator in her family, Janie served Dayton ISD for nine years. After relocating to Lufkin, Janie joined Diboll ISD as a Vocational Adjustment Coordinator ("VAC") Specialist and served in that capacity until her retirement. After retirement, she continued to volunteer at the school with students who needed reading and testing skills improvement.