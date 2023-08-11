Memorial services for Jennifer Lane Schlaudt, age 39, of Round Hill, Virginia will be held Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. at Keltys First Baptist Church with Pastor Joe Norvell officiating. The Schlaudt family will welcome friends and loved ones from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the church. A private family interment will be held in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery.
Jennifer was born March 9, 1984 to Robin and Sherry Schlaudt in Fort Worth, Texas and passed away on Friday, August 4, 2023 of natural causes. As the eldest, Jennifer faithfully served as a loving sister and daughter as the family grew and moved to Jasper, Texas, eventually settling in Lufkin, Texas. She expertly corralled her six siblings through years of homeschooling, family vacations in Colorado, holidays, birthdays, ski trips, and more, always maintaining her spirit of encouragement, composure, and kindness. She completed her homeschool education and went on to earn her Bachelor of Arts in literature from Patrick Henry College in Purcellville, Virginia, graduating on May 14, 2007.
After college, Jennifer returned home to Lufkin and eventually moved to Houston, Texas to care for her paternal grandmother battling dementia. She served as a patient caretaker and companion for several years, attending first North Belt Baptist Church and then Tallowood Baptist Church, where she actively participated in church activities, choir, small groups, and church travel in her spare time. She also took a position as a part-time English Literature & Composition teacher for the HSLDA Online Academy, passing on her love of literature and writing to AP students across the country.
In 2016, Jennifer moved to Purcellville to work fulltime for the HSLDA Online Academy as a program/faculty manager. Her passion for excellence and commitment to her team led her into the role of Director for the Academy in 2022. During this time, she joined Blue Ridge Bible Church and became an active and beloved member of the congregation. She loved using her musical talents to serve the Lord as part of the worship team or simply in congregational singing with her church.
Jennifer met Adam Tanner, her soon-to-be fiancé, in the fall of 2022 through mutual Patrick Henry friends. Their first date came after Adam drove up to see Jennifer perform her role in a Christmas musical, and the relationship quickly blossomed. They alternated weekends visiting one another in Purcellville and Richmond, made trips to Texas to spend time with Jennifer’s family, and even took a Mexican vacation with Adam’s family. He proposed to her on July 4th, 2023, and she had never given a happier yes. Her joy in planning for their October 8th wedding filled her days and overflowed to all those around her.
Jennifer had a passion for exploring, whether that was traveling the world from Iceland to Egypt or taking her paddleboard out on Virginia’s lakes and rivers. She loved photographing her adventures, and conscientiously chronicled all her trips through scrapbooking, which she shared with those around her. She always retained her love of literature, avidly reading, writing, and journaling. Her giving and gracious spirit overflowed to all those that came in contact with her, and she leaves behind a beautiful legacy of kindness, wisdom, and wit.
She is survived by her parents, Robin and Sherry Schlaudt of Lufkin, Texas; siblings, John and Elizabeth Schlaudt of Cypress, Texas, Jeffrey and Elizabeth Schlaudt of Hammonton, New Jersey, Joshua and Alee Schlaudt of Mexia, Texas, Joel Schlaudt of Washington, D.C., Joanna and Andrew Bowden of Rochester, Minnesota, and Jessica Schlaudt of Lufkin, Texas; fiancé, Adam Tanner of Richmond, Virginia; in addition to her seven nieces and nephews: Nora, Johnny, and George Schlaudt; Vienna and Everly Schlaudt; and Lucy and Julia Schlaudt. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, William and Frances Schlaudt, and James and Doris Jones.
