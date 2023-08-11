Carroway Lufkin square 5/11/23

Jennifer Lane Schlaudt

Memorial services for Jennifer Lane Schlaudt, age 39, of Round Hill, Virginia will be held Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. at Keltys First Baptist Church with Pastor Joe Norvell officiating. The Schlaudt family will welcome friends and loved ones from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the church. A private family interment will be held in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery.