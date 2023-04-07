Graveside services for Jerry Hyde, 72, of Pollok, will be held Saturday, April 8, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at Gann Cemetery in Pollok with Bro. Joe Stanley officiating.
Jerry Hyde was born on May 19, 1950, in Lufkin, Texas, to the late Burt Owen Hyde and Ruby Mae (Bridges) Hyde, and died Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Pollok.
Jerry loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed working with his cattle. Jerry was a jack of all trades. He was a wonderful husband, father, and proud Pa-Pa who adored his family and especially his granddaughter “Honey Bunny”. Jerry was a proud U.S. Army veteran who served 4 years in Vietnam.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Phyllis Hyde of Pollok; daughter, Kristy Hyde of Pollok; beloved granddaughter, Lilly “Honey bunny” Hyde of Pollok; brother, T. R. Hyde of Lufkin; sister-in-law, Betty Hyde of Douglass; extended family, Aric and Shonda Kelsey, Cy Kelsey, Celie Kelsey, Callie Kelsey all of Pollok; special caregiver, Judy Nallie, along with numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Wayne Hyde, sister, Shelia Hyde and granddaughter, Sophie Lynn Hyde.
Pallbearers will be Cy Kelsey, Frank Gainer, Brad Littlefield, Kelly Hyde, Paul Peacock, and David McCoy.
Honorary pallbearers will be James Littlefield and Kent Fowler.
Special memorials may be made to Gann Cemetery Association P.O. Box 3022 Lufkin, TX 75903.
