Graveside services for Jerry Hyde, 72, of Pollok, will be held Saturday, April 8, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at Gann Cemetery in Pollok with Bro. Joe Stanley officiating.

Jerry Hyde was born on May 19, 1950, in Lufkin, Texas, to the late Burt Owen Hyde and Ruby Mae (Bridges) Hyde, and died Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Pollok.

