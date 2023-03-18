shafer square sept 2021

Funeral services for Jerry Lynn Lee, 88, of Lufkin, will be held Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Bobby Whisenant officiating. Interment will follow at Wallace Chapel Cemetery in Lufkin.

Jerry Lynn Lee was born on January 3, 1935, in Chita, Texas, to the late Curtis Hill Lee and Faye (English) Lee, and passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Lufkin.