Funeral services for Jerry Lynn Lee, 88, of Lufkin, will be held Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Bobby Whisenant officiating. Interment will follow at Wallace Chapel Cemetery in Lufkin.
Jerry Lynn Lee was born on January 3, 1935, in Chita, Texas, to the late Curtis Hill Lee and Faye (English) Lee, and passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Lufkin.
Jerry proudly served in the U.S. Air Force for over 3 years. He was a Christian and loved the Lord very much. Jerry spoke of his faith often. He loved horses and was a cowboy at heart; who enjoyed farming and growing a garden and sharing the vegetables that he grew. He never met a stranger and was always up for a good talk.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 70 years, Delois Jeanne Lee of Lufkin; Son, Martin Lynn Lee of Douglass; daughter and son-in-law, Regina (Lee) and Joe Thomas of Etoile; daughter and son-in-law, Richelle (Lee) and Daniel Thornton of Lufkin; 8 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and sister, Bennie Rush of Crockett.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, son, Byron (Buck) Lee and brother, Larry Hill Lee.
Pallbearers will be Glen Overturf, John Patterson, Carl Zylstra, Curtis Wise, Trae Trevathan and Tracy LaRock.
Honorary pallbearers will be Alvin Long, Leonard Allen, and Bob Mann.
Special memorials may be made to Hospice In The Pines 1504 West Frank Ave., Lufkin, TX, 75904 and Gideons International P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN, 37214 – 0800.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, prior to the funeral service at Shafer Funeral Home.
