Jerry Milton Telford, age 78, made his way to heaven on April 12, 2023, after an extended battle with cancer. He was born in Lufkin, Texas, to Mildred Stuart Telford and William Milton Telford on July 27, 1944. He was a 1963 graduate of Lufkin High School.
Jerry traveled to 42 states and Canada with his father and family as a pipe liner’s son and settled in Lufkin during the fifth grade. After high school graduation, Jerry served in the United States Navy from February 1964 to January 1968. While serving, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.
Jerry is survived by his brother, Robert Telford and wife Shelia, brother, DeWayne Telford; nephews, Chris Moss (Tracy), Kyle Telford (Ginger) both of Lufkin, and Jeremy Moss (Erin) of Houston. Other nephews include J.D. Telford (Amy) of Las Vegas, Nevada, William Telford (Theresa) of Chicago, Illinois, and Christopher Telford of Benton, Arkansas. He is also survived by a number of great-nieces and great-nephews.
Private service with military honors will be held at The National Cemetery in Houston at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Jason Ray Telford Memorial Scholarship, c/o The Lufkin High School Alumni Association, P.O. Box 150837, Lufkin, Tx 75915-0837 or to Fuller Springs Missionary Baptist Church, 5003 Fuller Springs Dr., Lufkin, Tx 75901.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.