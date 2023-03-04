Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Graveside services for Jerry Wayne Patterson, 76, of Lufkin will be held Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Gann Cemetery with Brother Van Johnson officiating.

Mr. Patterson was born November 26, 1946 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Nina (Peoples) and LeRoy Patterson, and died Thursday, March 2, 2023 at his residence.

