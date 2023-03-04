Graveside services for Jerry Wayne Patterson, 76, of Lufkin will be held Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Gann Cemetery with Brother Van Johnson officiating.
Mr. Patterson was born November 26, 1946 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Nina (Peoples) and LeRoy Patterson, and died Thursday, March 2, 2023 at his residence.
Mr. Patterson was a lifetime resident of Lufkin and worked in the maintenance department of the Lufkin Papermill for 42 years. He was a “people person” and never met a stranger. He enjoyed visiting with friends and loved to hunt. Mr. Patterson was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his wife, Nila (Parker) Patterson of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Stacie and Michael Young of Pollok; grandchildren, Morgan and husband Casey Minshew and Madison Young; great-grandchildren, Luke Minshew, Levi Minshew, and Landry Minshew; siblings and spouses, John and Sandra Patterson of Nacogdoches, Brenda Bridges of Pollok, Rhonda and James Thompson of Lufkin, Roy Patterson, Alice and Van Johnson, all of Pollok, and Charles Keith Colwell of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be Rhett Smith, Derek Smith, John Patterson, Jr., Lee Allen, and Patrick Eddings.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
