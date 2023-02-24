Graveside services for Jesse Kelly Cravy, Sr., 78, of Lufkin will be held Friday, February 24, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Whitehouse Cemetery with Jesse Kelly “Tre” Cravy III officiating, and eulogy by Jesse Kelly Cravy, Jr.
Mr. Cravy was born July 27, 1944 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Mary Alice (Card) and Jesse B Cravy, and died Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at his residence.
Mr. Cravy had resided in Angelina County for most of his life and was a former co-owner of Dean’s Meat Service for 20 years. He was a loving, caring, strong, and hardworking father who always took care of his family. He enjoyed woodworking, carpentry, creating websites, cooking, fishing, and winning at 42. Mr. Cravy had a great sense of humor, literally right up until the end. Mr. Cravy was baptized at Harmony Hill Baptist Church as a young person and was a man of faith.
Survivors include his daughters and sons-in-law, Mary and Ronnie Owens, Debbie and Jeff Kelley, all of Lufkin, Kathy and Bruce Wade, and Becky Cravy, all of Burke; son and daughter-in-law, Jesse Kelly, Jr. and Marty Cravy of Hudson; daughter-in-law, Peggy Cravy of Tulsa, Oklahoma; 18 grandchildren; countless great-grandchildren; sister, Louisa Cravy Childs of Dayton, Ohio; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sallie Cravy; son, Michael Cravy; great-granddaughter, Sadie “Sam” Hopson; brothers, Richard Cravy and Harvey “Buster” Cravy; and brother-in-law, Dale Childs.
Pallbearers will be Jose “Che” Lopez, David Lopez, Jeffrey Kelley, Lance Kelley, Adam Windham, and Aaron Stevenson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jesse Kelly “Tre” Cravy III, Daniel Lopez, Trevor Cravy, and Mike Authur.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Heart to Heart Hospice for the loving care they gave to Kelly.
