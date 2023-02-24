Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Graveside services for Jesse Kelly Cravy, Sr., 78, of Lufkin will be held Friday, February 24, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Whitehouse Cemetery with Jesse Kelly “Tre” Cravy III officiating, and eulogy by Jesse Kelly Cravy, Jr.

Mr. Cravy was born July 27, 1944 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Mary Alice (Card) and Jesse B Cravy, and died Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at his residence.