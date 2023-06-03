Carroway Lufkin square 5/11/23

Funeral services for Jessie Elayne Williamson Bates, 86, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastors Mallori and Michael Rawls and Brother Keith Bickley officiating. Interment will follow in Arnold Cemetery in Forest.

Ms. Bates was born August 3, 1936 in Livingston, Texas to the late Anna Fay (Shackelford) and Vernon Williamson, and died Thursday, June 1, 2023 in a local hospice facility.

