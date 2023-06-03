Funeral services for Jessie Elayne Williamson Bates, 86, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastors Mallori and Michael Rawls and Brother Keith Bickley officiating. Interment will follow in Arnold Cemetery in Forest.
Ms. Bates was born August 3, 1936 in Livingston, Texas to the late Anna Fay (Shackelford) and Vernon Williamson, and died Thursday, June 1, 2023 in a local hospice facility.
Ms. Bates retired from Bank of America following 40 years of employment. She loved travelling and visiting family and friends and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed watching her TV programs. Ms. Bates was a member of First Church of the Nazarene.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Jerry Sears of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Stacy Bates of Sachse; grandchildren and spouses, Jason and Nicole Bates, Clayton and Carolyn Lee, Ryan and Allison Bates, Joshua Lee and fiancée Victoria Waters, and Kelsey Bates and fiancé Brady McFarland; great-grandchildren, Kaylyn, Kylan and Kyndler Lee, Heaven, Damian and Kara Lee, Riley and Charlee Bates, and Kolbi McFarland; step-grandchildren, Joshua, Jessica and Chris Sears; step-great-grandchildren, Gabe and Amelia Nerren and Isabel Sears; and a number of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Anna and Irby Petty and Vernon Williamson; and brothers, Jimmy Williamson and Emory Williamson.
Pallbearers will be Jason Bates, Clayton Lee, Ryan Bates, Joshua Lee, Kylan Lee, and Arik Modisette.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon prior to the services.
