Jim Kennedy
Memorial services for Jim Kennedy, 77, of Lufkin, were held Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. at Carpenter’s Way Baptist Church in Lufkin with Stephen Lewis, Jeff Bonnin, and Gary Clos officiating.
Mr. Kennedy was born March 8, 1945, in Hellifield, England, to Jim and Margaret Kennedy, and passed away January 25, 2023, at his home in Lufkin, Texas.
Jim’s family moved to Canada in 1951 and then to Port Huron, Michigan in 1953, where he graduated High School in 1962. He attended Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan and received his master’s degree from Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan. Jim later served in the US Air Force from 1964 to 1968.
On January 7, 1967, he married the love of his life, Sharon Sullivan in Port Huron, Michigan. They moved to Warren Robbins, Georgia and then back to Michigan after his service in the U S Air Force was complete. They moved several times before settling in Texas.
Jim’s love of singing encouraged him to join a Christian Quartet, Procter & Company that traveled to perform in several churches. The Quartet even “cut” an LP Record.
Jim served several associations very dear to his heart, including Lufkin East Gideon’s where he served as chaplain, American Legion 113, and was a member of American Association of Petroleum Geology. He served as an elder at Carpenter’s Way Baptist Church and was a member of the praise team.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sharon Kennedy of Lufkin; son, James Kennedy and wife Mechelle of Bulverde, TX; son, Deryck Kennedy and wife Britta of Boerne, TX; grandchildren, Kailyn Kennedy, AJ Kennedy, Hannah Kennedy, Olivia Kennedy, Joee Kennedy, Meri Hill, Renae Thac and husband Ryan, and Makenzi Camarillo; great-granddaughter, Reign Thac; brother, John and wife Donna; nephews, Adam and Jeremy; as well as a host of friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Margaret Kennedy; and brother, Alex Kennedy.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Gideons of Lufkin.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lufkin E Gideon Camp, The Salvation Army, or to Carpenter’s Way Baptist Church.
Visitation was held from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Carpenter’s Way Baptist Church in Lufkin, prior to the memorial service.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
