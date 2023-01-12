shafer square sept 2021

Memorial services for Jim Tamblyn, 51, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Pastor John Williams officiating.

Mr. Tamblyn was born December 7, 1971, in Phoenix, Arizona, to James Tamblyn Sr. and the late Lauretta Herron, and died Monday, January 9, 2023, in Lufkin.