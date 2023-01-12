Memorial services for Jim Tamblyn, 51, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Pastor John Williams officiating.
Mr. Tamblyn was born December 7, 1971, in Phoenix, Arizona, to James Tamblyn Sr. and the late Lauretta Herron, and died Monday, January 9, 2023, in Lufkin.
Jim loved his children, grandchildren, bulldoggies, and family. He always enjoyed game nights and BBQs with the family. He took pride in his car, keeping it clean and well-maintained and he was the same about his yard, consistently keeping it mowed and looking good. Jim was an oil and chemical inspector for over 15 years until his retirement in May of 2021. He enjoyed riding his 4-wheeler “The Bun Bun” and being in the great outdoors. Mr. Tamblyn attended United Faith Church and enjoyed BBQing and fellowship with his church family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 12 years, Angie Huber Tamblyn of Lufkin, TX; son, Jimmy Tamblyn of Lumberton, TX; daughter and daughter-in-law, Samantha and Kaylee Martin of Lake Charles, LA; daughter and fiancé, Micheala and Tramaine Huber of Lufkin, TX; son, Jacob Huber of Lufkin, TX; daughter, Bea Jennings of Lufkin, TX; granddaughter, LeAriaha Peterson of Lufkin, TX; grandson, Jordan Peterson of Lufkin, TX; father and stepmother, James and Michael Tamblyn of Pasadena, TX; sisters: Shelley, Jamie, Crissy, Rachel, and Ginger; brothers: Chris and Bradley; in-laws, Daniel and Sharron Leatherman of Lufkin, TX; in-laws, Dennis and Shelley Flowers of Lufkin, TX; sisters-in-law: Carrie Flower, April Davis, and Rachel Dalzell, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lauretta Herron Tamblyn, and uncle, David Tamblyn.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Herron, Jimmy Tamblyn, Daniel Leatherman, Dennis Flowers, and Jacob Huber.
